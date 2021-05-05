Calendar of events for May 6-8

Fremont Hispanic Festival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., John C. Fremont Park. A parade will kick off the festival at 10 a.m. It will start at First and Main streets in downtown Fremont, make its way up Main Street, and end at John C. Fremont Park. The festival will offer a variety of activities, entertainment and cultural experiences for the entire family. There will be craft booths, dance performers, ethnic foods, music and live entertainment.