Calendar of events for May 8-10

Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
5th Annual Summer Sizzle Free Clothing Giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 401 E. Military Ave., Fremont. There will be adult and children’s clothing.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Midland University commencement, 10 a.m., Wikert Event Center, Midland University campus. Reserved tickets are required for attendance. Midland also be live streaming the event at https://www.youtube.com/user/MidlandUniversity1/live.
Fremont Hispanic Festival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., John C. Fremont Park. A parade will kick off the festival at 10 a.m. It will start at First and Main streets in downtown Fremont, make its way up Main Street, and end at John C. Fremont Park. The festival will offer a variety of activities, entertainment and cultural experiences for the entire family. There will be craft booths, dance performers, ethnic foods, music and live entertainment.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Howells-Dodge High School graduation, 4 p.m., Howells-Dodge High School gym, Howells.
Scribner-Snyder High School graduation, 5 p.m., Scribner-Snyder High School gym, Scribner.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
“You Can’t Take It With You,” 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre at Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets may be purchased online at fremont.booktix.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Logan View High School graduation, 2 p.m., Logan View High School gym, rural Hooper.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. A trustees meeting will begin at 4 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Fremont Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Education and Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.