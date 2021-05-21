Calvary Baptist Church plans VBS

Cheuvront noted something else.

“We want to be a place of hope for the community,” he said. “We really want to be a community hub where hurting people find hope and help in Christ.”

Parents can register their kids online at calvarybaptistfremont.org. A registration form is available on this website. Registrations help the church plan for activities, snacks and seating arrangements. The church is handicapped accessible.

Regarding COVID-19, Cheuvront said the church will follow guidelines set by the city.

Cheuvront believes kids will benefit by attending. He said statistics indicate that children who hear the Gospel earlier in life come to Christ, while as people get older they tend to find it more difficult to have faith.

A 2015 poll by The National Association of Evangelicals also indicates that most respondents accepted Christ as Savior and Lord when they were between 4 and 14 years old.

“We believe the word of God is true and so we’re trying to share that truth to as many individuals as we can,” he said. “We want to meet people and share hope with them.”