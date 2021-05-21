Calvary Baptist Church plans VBS

The Rev. Steve Cheuvront is inviting local kids to Camp S’More of Jesus.
After a year when many churches canceled activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local Baptist congregation is heading into summer with a week of activities for kids.
Camp S’More is a Vacation Bible School scheduled from 6-8:30 p.m. June 7-11 at Calvary Baptist Church, 904 N. Bell St., in Fremont. Kids ages 4 to 12 are invited. The event is free.
Cheuvront came to Fremont last fall to begin serving as lead pastor of the independent Baptist church.
The church has had Vacation Bible School before, but this is the first one he’s hosted as pastor.
Camp S’More will include activities, games and snacks.
The main purpose, Cheuvront said, is to share the Gospel.
Using campsite images, lessons will focus on Christ. For instance, a lantern can be related to how Jesus is the light of the world. Campfire food is used to talk about Jesus being the bread of life.
“We want to show the community that we care,” Cheuvront said. “I don’t know if there’s a ton of folks that really know about our church and so we’re honestly just trying to make people aware that there’s a church where people care about their kids and their eternal destination.”
Cheuvront noted something else.
“We want to be a place of hope for the community,” he said. “We really want to be a community hub where hurting people find hope and help in Christ.”
Parents can register their kids online at calvarybaptistfremont.org. A registration form is available on this website. Registrations help the church plan for activities, snacks and seating arrangements. The church is handicapped accessible.
Regarding COVID-19, Cheuvront said the church will follow guidelines set by the city.
Cheuvront believes kids will benefit by attending. He said statistics indicate that children who hear the Gospel earlier in life come to Christ, while as people get older they tend to find it more difficult to have faith.
A 2015 poll by The National Association of Evangelicals also indicates that most respondents accepted Christ as Savior and Lord when they were between 4 and 14 years old.
“We believe the word of God is true and so we’re trying to share that truth to as many individuals as we can,” he said. “We want to meet people and share hope with them.”
The church has a monthly ladies Bible study with light refreshments and men’s monthly prayer breakfast. Both are free and open to the public. More information about these events can be found on the church’s website or its Facebook page, Calvary Baptist Fremont.
Worship services start at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. A family service starts at 6 p.m. Sundays.
On Wednesdays, the church has a Calvary Kids program, a teen youth group and adult Bible study and prayer time, all of which start at 7 p.m.
More information is available by calling 402-719-9888.