During the past 60 years, thousands of people from the area and beyond have made the short trek out to Camp Calvin Crest to enjoy camping, hiking, swimming and a variety of other outdoor activities.
For current executive director Craig Huffman, who has worked at Calvin Crest for more than a decade, along with providing plenty of opportunities for fun, the camp is also a place for people to reconnect.
“There’s a need in the world for people to have space to reconnect. It can be reconnecting with themselves, with others, or with God,” he said. “One of the things that has kept me here is just seeing the change that happens in people’s lives as they reconnect. Being able to provide that space and programming and different things for people in the area has really meant a lot to me.”
As a way to celebrate more than a half-century of providing a place for people from all walks of life to reconnect, Camp Calvin Crest is set to host a 60th Anniversary Fun Day on Aug. 25.
“We are celebrating 60 years of ministry and just giving people an opportunity to come out and enjoy what Calvin Crest has to offer,” Huffman said.
The fun day celebration will allow members of the public to enjoy the many facilities and activities at Calvin Crest free of charge, while also serving as a family reunion of sorts, according to Huffman.
“There are a lot of people that have spent time here over the years either as campers, volunteers, guests or staff, so it’s an opportunity for them to come out and reconnect with this place and with others as well,” he said. “And we want to give people who may never have been out an opportunity to see what we are all about as well.”
The daylong celebration kicks off at 8 a.m. with a fun run-walk through the trail system on the Calvin Crest property, and continues with a variety of events and activities throughout the afternoon until 5 p.m.
“We have some great trails that people really enjoy running, so we wanted to offer a kind-of no frills fun run,” Huffman said.
There will also be hayrack rides offered every hour, on the hour, beginning at 10 a.m. as well as a guided group hike at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Most of the day’s activities open at 10 a.m. and run until 5 p.m., including the pool, sand volleyball, human foosball, Frisbee golf, Screaming Eagle, archery, basketball, crafts, face painting, bounce house, dunk tank and indoor games.
“People can come out and enjoy all the activities at no cost, but there are opportunities to make donations and to purchase things as well,” Huffman said.
There will be a silent auction and raffle that begins at 8 a.m. with winners announced at the end of the day. Lunch, snacks and beverages will also be available for purchase. All proceeds from the silent auction, raffle and food sales will go directly back into Camp Calvin Crest to help maintain and make improvements to the facilities.
There will also be a variety of quilts on display.
“There’s a group of quilters that have come out here for 20 plus years, and have done fundraisers for the camp, and they will be showing off around 12-14 quilts during the fun day,” Huffman said.
The quilts on display at the fun day were previously featured at the Homestead National Monument of America in Beatrice and all depict scenes from the one-room schoolhouse era.
Attendees will also be able to participate in facilitator-run field games including kickball, and elbow tag at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Picnic areas at Calvin Crest will be open all day and will include live entertainment including choirs, bands, dancers and more.
“There will be some live music throughout the day, and some former staff members that will be playing and a variety of other musicians as well,” Huffman said.
To register for the 60th Anniversary Fun Day, or to sign up to volunteer at the event, visit www.calvincrest.org/funday/.