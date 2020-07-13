Camp Cedars continues operations for Boy Scouts this week

The Boy Scouts of America Mid-America Council in Omaha will celebrate its 80th year of camping this week at Camp Cedars.
“We are running at only about 65% of what we normally would have had during the summer, but we think that’s also helped us be able to offer camp and offer it in a safer way,” Mid-America Council Scout Executive and CEO Chris Mehaffey said.
Camp Cedars, which is located west of Fremont and north of Cedar Bluffs on the south side of the Platte River, first opened to Boy Scouts in 1940. The 360-acre camp has more than 70 programs available.
The Mid-America Council has more than 18,000 scouts and 5,000 volunteer leaders in 58 counties in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. Although it was formed from a merger of the Covered Wagon and Southwest Iowa councils in 1965, the Omaha Council was active in the area in 1918.
While a typical year for Camp Cedars would see 2,400 scouts attending, this year has just over 720 scouts currently registered.
Mehaffey said he estimates that a little over half of the country’s Boy Scout councils that ran last summer are running this summer. With the other two Nebraska councils, the Overland Trails and Cornhusker councils, Mehaffey said the Overland Trails Council will not be having camps this summer.
“We here at the Mid-America Council see this summer camping operation as mission critical, that we want to make sure that we offer an outdoor experience for young people to be able to come to camp,” he said. “And if it means that now they have to bring their own canvas and they have to stay in their own tents by themselves in order to make sure that we have proper social distancing, then what’s what we’re doing here in the summer.”
Camp Cedars will have several guidelines in place with the current COVID-19 pandemic. Scouts are asked to keep a 6-foot radius of social distancing and wear masks if possible.
“We’re issuing everybody a bottle of hand sanitizer and refilling it as often as needed to during the week,” Mehaffey said. “We’re checking temperatures coming into camp, asking screening questions coming into camp, as well as checking temperatures every morning at breakfast to make sure that we keep kids safe.”
The camp’s schedule was also modified to keep class sizes down to no more than eight to 10, Mehaffey said. In the past, the camp offered five merit badge classes with extracurricular activities as well.
“Now, we’re offering eight, four-hour sessions, and you can actually earn merit badges in a four-hour session,” Mehaffey said. “So kids can actually earn more rank advancements or more merit badges or do more activities in a block schedule like we’re offering at the camp this summer.”
Merit badge classes that use shared equipment, such as aviation, had to be canceled this summer due to concerns. The food line in the dining hall will also have social distancing, with plates being handed to scouts.
“I”m thankful to those that we’ve worked with at the Three Rivers Public Health Department as well as the state,” Mehaffey said. “And we’ve had a tremendous group of volunteers, both with our camping and several other committees, that have helped make sure that we’ve looked at every aspect of camp to make sure we can offer as safe a camp as humanly possible.”
Although the Mid-America Council had special plans for the 80th anniversary this year, Mehaffey said those will have to be put on hold.
“So we’ll probably have to celebrate the 81st next year with a little bit more flair,” he said, “even though it’s not really an anniversary year, just because we didn’t get to really celebrate the way we wanted to this year.”
