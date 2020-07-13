Camp Cedars continues operations for Boy Scouts this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Boy Scouts of America Mid-America Council in Omaha will celebrate its 80th year of camping this week at Camp Cedars.

“We are running at only about 65% of what we normally would have had during the summer, but we think that’s also helped us be able to offer camp and offer it in a safer way,” Mid-America Council Scout Executive and CEO Chris Mehaffey said.

Camp Cedars, which is located west of Fremont and north of Cedar Bluffs on the south side of the Platte River, first opened to Boy Scouts in 1940. The 360-acre camp has more than 70 programs available.

The Mid-America Council has more than 18,000 scouts and 5,000 volunteer leaders in 58 counties in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. Although it was formed from a merger of the Covered Wagon and Southwest Iowa councils in 1965, the Omaha Council was active in the area in 1918.

While a typical year for Camp Cedars would see 2,400 scouts attending, this year has just over 720 scouts currently registered.

Mehaffey said he estimates that a little over half of the country’s Boy Scout councils that ran last summer are running this summer. With the other two Nebraska councils, the Overland Trails and Cornhusker councils, Mehaffey said the Overland Trails Council will not be having camps this summer.