Camp Fontanelle offers camping options

Staffers would make sure a jumping pillow is sanitized after it’s been used by each family.

Families would have an option of staying overnight and being assigned a sleeping space.

The camp won’t make meals out of the kitchen.

Families are encouraged to bring their own campfire food. For a fee, the camp would be able to provide a campfire meal of hotdogs, potato chips, dessert and a side dish.

For those who spend the night and want a cold breakfast, the camp could provide prepackaged items such as cereal. It would be left at a doorstep so the delivery person wouldn’t have close contact with the family.

Neither the pool nor zip line are available.

The pool is an expensive item and with budget trims not having it open cuts the electrical and chemical costs of running it.

Six-foot distancing can’t be maintained with a zip line, because someone needs to stand next to the person being sent over the line and someone must capture them on the other side.