Camp Fontanelle offers camping options

How do you have a summer camp in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic?
You get creative.
This summer, Camp Fontanelle is offering two options for folks who want a safe camping experience.
One is a Virtual Camp, which offers a variety of online activities for participants.
The other is the Family Escape, which provides an onsite experience for families, while following social distancing and other safety measures.
Camp Fontanelle is one of five United Methodist camps in Nebraska and Kansas overseen by a governing board.
In adherence to Methodist movement founder John Wesley’s rule of “Do no harm,” the board decided it would be better not to have campers onsite.
Staffers at Camp Fontanelle wondered how they could stay connected to campers who’d already registered for camp along with those who traditionally register, said Jane Van Horn, communications coordinator.
One option is a Virtual Camp.
Staffers turned the curriculum they’d use for an onsite camp into pdfs—document files—that campers can access via computer. The staffers prepared the materials for different camps.
Before their specific camp, participants receive a link to their virtual camp experience.
The link will include all virtual camp materials and a schedule where participants meet with other campers and the counselor for about an hour each day over Zoom. Materials include worship music, song and skit videos, craft options and outdoor challenges.
Weeklong camp sessions continue until the first week in August. There’s a link for every session from now until the last camp, which takes place during the first week of August.
Would-be campers can log onto CampFontanelle.com website, click on Register for Camp and use the code: VIRTUAL.
Virtual camp is free.
Even when campers are onsite in the summer of 2021, a form of Virtual Camp still might be offered for those who find the camping schedule doesn’t work for them.
Campers who’ve paid for all or part of a traditional camp experience in 2020 have three options. They can:
- Get a full refund.
- Get a partial refund with the amount leftover used to help the camp’s continuing ministry.
- Donate the entire payment to the camp.
Van Horn said the camp’s three fundraising endeavors are summer camp ministry; a fall fundraiser which includes a barbecue and a cornfield that’s turned into a maze; and an annual appeal for donations.
Much of the money raised via summer camp goes toward food and craft items for the campers. While those items are covered, there are expenses such as utilities and camp maintenance.
“We have static expenses that don’t go away even though we don’t have campers here,” Van Horn said. “When the parents decide to donate part or all of the camper fees they have paid that’s going to help us continue our ministry and keep us vibrant.”
Van Horn said Family Escape was the brainchild of a session between a family and full-time camp staff.
With COVID-19, the camp can’t have non-related individuals mixing together, but the camp plans to bring six families onsite during a given week.
The camp has six standalone restrooms throughout the property. Each family is assigned a restroom.
Outdoor, self-directed activities include playing gaga ball or having a campfire.
The camp also has five miles of walking trails.
“I was hiking there earlier this week and it’s beautiful down there,” Van Horn said. “It’s lush green and gorgeous, a perfect place to get out.”
There are other activities.
“Maybe they would want to do laser tag or go to the petting barn. Those might be activities where we would want a staff member, who would be with them. The staff member will socially distance,” she said.
Staffers would make sure a jumping pillow is sanitized after it’s been used by each family.
Families would have an option of staying overnight and being assigned a sleeping space.
The camp won’t make meals out of the kitchen.
Families are encouraged to bring their own campfire food. For a fee, the camp would be able to provide a campfire meal of hotdogs, potato chips, dessert and a side dish.
For those who spend the night and want a cold breakfast, the camp could provide prepackaged items such as cereal. It would be left at a doorstep so the delivery person wouldn’t have close contact with the family.
Neither the pool nor zip line are available.
The pool is an expensive item and with budget trims not having it open cuts the electrical and chemical costs of running it.
Six-foot distancing can’t be maintained with a zip line, because someone needs to stand next to the person being sent over the line and someone must capture them on the other side.
Fees are $120 for the day which will cover the cost of up to six people. Numbers above six cost an additional $20 per person. Lodging per night is an additional $15 per person. A campfire or cold breakfast is an additional $5 per meal, per person.
Information is available at CampFontantelle.org.
Van Horn believes families will benefit from a camping experience.
“This is an opportunity for families to get out and enjoy the fresh air and the camp, have the ability to participate in most of the things the camp has to offer,” she said.
In the meantime, corn has been planted for the maze in the fall.
“We’re still anticipating that the corn maze is going to happen,” Van Horn said. “We’ll have to sit tight and see what the DHMs (Directed Health Measures) and what Three Rivers Health Department will say.”
Staffers are looking to the days ahead.
“The best thing is the fact that we’re trying to think outside the box and how we can meet people in the summer of 2020,” she said. “We didn’t give up. We said, ‘There’s got to be a way that we can reach out to the people who want to be connected with Camp Fontanelle.’”
