Camp Fontanelle offers Christmas in Box

Camp Fontanelle is offering a unique opportunity for kids and young adults.
It’s a way they can grow in their faith during the holiday break.
New this year, it’s called, “Christmas in a Box.”
It works like this: Kids open their box on Christmas Day. Within the box is a journey called “The 12 Days,” involving the 12 days of Christmas.
Activities start on Dec. 26 and run through Epiphany on Jan. 6 — the day celebrating when the Wise Men are believed to have met the Jesus. The activities take about 30 minutes a day to complete.
Each box includes: a Virtual Christmas calendar; T-shirt; age-appropriate materials for children through young adults such as craft items; daily devotionals and music; two Zoom calls with others; educational and art activities; family recipes, stickers and other items.
Those interested can order a box for $25. Additional boxes for siblings are $15.
The deadline to purchase a box is Nov. 25. Boxes can be purchased at: https://www.campfontanelle.com/christmas-in-a-box/.
Typically, Camp Fontanelle hosts a Christmas Camp for youth, whose families may be struggling emotionally, financially or physically.
“That’s what we’ve done in the past. This year — due to COVID — that’s not an option. So our traditional Christmas Camp is gone for this year,” said Jane Van Horn, communications coordinator.
Christmas in a Box is not the same program.
It’s open to everyone.
Van Horn believes children and youth will benefit from Christmas in a Box.
“It’s going to keep them connected to the faith over the Christmas break,” she said. “It’s an additional outreach we can provide at the camp.”
The camp is just south of Fontanelle. It is a facility of the Great Plains Conference of the United Methodist Church Camping Ministries. Land for the camp was donated in 1957 and the website states that the camp has a long history of serving God and the community.
Those wanting more information about Christmas in a Box or Camp Fontanelle are invited to visit the website.
