Camp Fontanelle offers Christmas in Box

Camp Fontanelle is offering a unique opportunity for kids and young adults.

It’s a way they can grow in their faith during the holiday break.

New this year, it’s called, “Christmas in a Box.”

It works like this: Kids open their box on Christmas Day. Within the box is a journey called “The 12 Days,” involving the 12 days of Christmas.

Activities start on Dec. 26 and run through Epiphany on Jan. 6 — the day celebrating when the Wise Men are believed to have met the Jesus. The activities take about 30 minutes a day to complete.

Each box includes: a Virtual Christmas calendar; T-shirt; age-appropriate materials for children through young adults such as craft items; daily devotionals and music; two Zoom calls with others; educational and art activities; family recipes, stickers and other items.

Those interested can order a box for $25. Additional boxes for siblings are $15.

The deadline to purchase a box is Nov. 25. Boxes can be purchased at: https://www.campfontanelle.com/christmas-in-a-box/.

Typically, Camp Fontanelle hosts a Christmas Camp for youth, whose families may be struggling emotionally, financially or physically.