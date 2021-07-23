 Skip to main content
Camp Rivercrest hosting Senior High Camp next week
Camp Rivercrest hosting Senior High Camp next week

Children swim in the pool at Camp Rivercrest near Fremont. The camp will host its annual Senior High Camp from July 25-30 this year.

As former junior high school students prepare for the next big step in their life, Camp Rivercrest will soon have a week full of fun for them.

The Christian faith-based camp's Senior High Camp will start this Sunday and run until July 30 at 2840 County Road 13, southwest of Fremont.

"We're hoping that they experience closer relationships with God and each other, and our goal is to create the space for that to happen," Executive Director Andy Dykhouse said.

The camp event will feature recreation and team competitions, as well as speakers, seminars and worship opportunities for the 150 children involved.

Some of the camp's more popular events are the high ropes, paintball and swimming. This year's new event is ax throwing, while archery tag will return from last year.

Through these events, Dykhouse said the children are taught faith, which he said then ties into other aspects of life beyond the camp.

"It all kind of works together to do that through the activities, the games, the food," he said. "It's all trying to create a space for people to build relationships with each other."

As Camp Rivercrest plans to have more than 1,000 children this summer, Dykhouse said this summer is a return to normalcy as far as attendance goes.

"And then also as far as activities, we're still taking several precautions, but they're not nearly what they were last year."

For the kids involved, Dykhouse said the Senior High Camp is a unique moment for them as it's their last camp before heading to an entirely new environment.

"We're hoping that this kind of mountain-top experience at camp helps them carry their faith into the school year and into their schools," he said, "And as they either go back to church or church for the first time, because there are kids that come here that don't go, that they would carry this experience with them and that it would form how they interact with others in their faith community and outside it as well."

