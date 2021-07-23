Camp Rivercrest hosting Senior High Camp next week

As former junior high school students prepare for the next big step in their life, Camp Rivercrest will soon have a week full of fun for them.

The Christian faith-based camp's Senior High Camp will start this Sunday and run until July 30 at 2840 County Road 13, southwest of Fremont.

"We're hoping that they experience closer relationships with God and each other, and our goal is to create the space for that to happen," Executive Director Andy Dykhouse said.

The camp event will feature recreation and team competitions, as well as speakers, seminars and worship opportunities for the 150 children involved.

Some of the camp's more popular events are the high ropes, paintball and swimming. This year's new event is ax throwing, while archery tag will return from last year.

Through these events, Dykhouse said the children are taught faith, which he said then ties into other aspects of life beyond the camp.

"It all kind of works together to do that through the activities, the games, the food," he said. "It's all trying to create a space for people to build relationships with each other."