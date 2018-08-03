Although golf season is beginning to wind down for another year, in Downtown Fremont the season is just beginning.
MainStreet of Fremont is set to hold its annual Can-N-Ball Classic miniature golf event later this month, where participants can drink, putt, and raise money to support Downtown Fremont.
What is traditionally held during the springtime, the Can-N-Ball Classic had to be moved from its original date to it’s new date on August 18 from 1-5 p.m. due to inclement weather in April.
Along with providing a fun enviroment where contestants play putt putt golf while bar hopping throughout Downtown Fremont, the Can-N-Ball Classic also provides MainStreet of Fremont funds to make improvements in the Historical District.
“It will help us do all of the great beautification projects that we are always doing Downtown,” Shannon Mullen, executive director of MainStreet, said.
One project that the Can-N-Ball Classic will specifically support is an effort to install a soundsystem on lightpoles throughout Downtown Fremont.
“Right now we are accepting bids for a soundsystem to be attached to the lightpoles downtown,” Mullen said. “We’ve been working with local vendors as well as outside folks to see what we can do to make that happen.”
At the Can-N-Ball Classic, teams of 4 people move between bars throughout Downtown and play a hole of miniature golf at each stop.
Last year 52 teams of 4 people came downtown to participate in the event, according to Mullen.
“People really enjoy this event, and all the businesses see a definite increase in sales that day,” she said.
Participating bars this year include: Doe’s Place, L.A. Fireproof Door, Corner Bar, Eagles Club, Whis’s End Zone Lounge and The Wine Experience.
Interested individuals can still sign up teams by visiting mainstreetfremont.org.
According to Mullen, although MainStreet would prefer people sign up by August 14, those who miss the deadline can still sign up and participate.
“We’d like to have people sign up by the 14th, but they can even sign up on the day, we won’t turn anybody away,” she said.
The cost of entry is $100 for each team of 4 and includes the round of miniature golf and food throughout the course. Along with the cost of entry, contestants will also receive a Can-N-Ball Classic koozie.
Participating teams are encouraged to dress up in costumes, or to have a team theme. Prizes are awarded for lowest score, as well as best costumes.