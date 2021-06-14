 Skip to main content
Candlelight vigil planned in honor of family
breaking editor's pick top story

Candlelight vigil planned in honor of family

A candlelight vigil will take place, starting at 8:30 tonight, to honor victims of a fatal car accident.

The vigil, which will open to the public, will take place in Clemmons Park in Fremont.

On Thursday, Heidi Lykens-Huisman, 37, Joshua Huisman, 29, Jaymasin Lykens, 10, and Nova Huisman, 9 months, died following a head-on collision with a semitrailer truck on U.S. Highway 275, southeast of Scribner.

