Candlelight Vigil to shed light on domestic violence

A local agency is planning an event designed to shine some light on domestic violence.

The Bridge will have its 23rd Annual Candlelight Vigil starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in the Olson Student Center on the Midland University campus in Fremont.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the event is designed to raise awareness of the prevalence of domestic violence.

It’s also intended to unite people to work together to help make communities safer, said Suzanne Smith, executive director of The Bridge.

During the vigil, a survivor will share her story. The public is encouraged to attend the event and to consider volunteer opportunities. The Bridge also accepts paper products, hygiene products, used cell phones and monetary donations.

At the vigil in 2021, attendees learned that pandemic-caused isolation led to a dramatic increase in domestic violence situations. During that past year, The Bridge’s crisis line received 3,400 calls for help, provided crisis support and intervention for 729 people and 661 children, and volunteers with The Bridge gave almost 10,000 hours of work for the organization.

The Bridge is a private, nonprofit organization that provides confidential services to individuals who have been emotionally, physically or sexually abused by someone they care for in Dodge, Washington, Burt, Cuming and Saunders counties.

Services available include:

A 24-hour crisis line (888-721-4340);

Crisis intervention counseling;

An emergency safe shelter;

Life skills, group support and education to individuals who have been abused and their family members. Services are available in Spanish and English.

The Bridge also provides prevention and education programming to children and youth on topics including:

Healthy relationships.

Internet/texting safety.

Sexual respect.

Social media.

Peer pressure.

Bullying.

It provides community training and education on topics such as identifying and responding to:

Dating violence.

Domestic violence.

Sexual assault.

Stalking.

Threat and risk assessment.

Coordinated response.

The Bridge is committed to eliminating violence in the lives of women, children and men through empowerment, education and social change.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating call the office at 402-721-4340.

More information is available on the organization’s website at: bridgefromviolence.com/.