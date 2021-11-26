Canoe excursion turns into life-saving situation

Amid the remote and stunning beauty of Labyrinth Canyon, Travis Kisling was in trouble.

Longtime friend and fellow diabetic Ben Beaudette had given Kisling insulin and fluids. But Kisling’s blood sugar level hadn’t gone down much and he still seemed mentally foggy.

“Tell me I’m ugly,” Beaudette told Kisling.

Normally, Kisling would have responded with an ornery comeback, but the 27-year-old man seemed to stare right through Beaudette.

“I’m going to get you out of here, buddy,” said Beaudette, a former Fremonter.

With that, Beaudette and friend Brennan Beam, both 27, planned to get Kisling off Utah’s Green River and safely to medical help.

It all began as a camping and canoe trip for Beaudette, set to marry his sweetheart, Sydney, on Oct. 23.

Kisling planned the trek during which he and Beam, who were co-best men, and other pals would canoe with Beaudette down 47 miles of the scenic river near Moab, Utah.

Beaudette, an arborist and hearty outdoorsman, had been on camping excursions before with Kisling, who lives in Beatrice, and Beam, a former Fremonter. Beaudette and Beam had canoed at various places.

“We were looking for something adventurous to do for his bachelor party. Ben wanted something special, something outside the ordinary,” Beam said.

The Green River, which flows through the Labyrinth Canyon, is among the top places in the country to go canoeing.

“It’s incredibly beautiful,” Beam said. “There’s big red canyons that line the river.”

Like Nebraska’s Elkhorn River, the Green River is flat, moves slowly and has no rapids.

“It’s a pretty relaxed river,” Beam said. “You didn’t have to be a good canoer to have a good time. You could have easily done it in a tube.”

So the men, including Collin Cassidy of Omaha and Austin Kruse of Beatrice, set out, reaching the river by Sept. 14. They began loading gear, including first aid kits and plenty of water, into the canoes.

During the packing, Kisling told his friends he weighs about 400 pounds.

Kisling knew some of his gear would need to be dispersed among other canoes or else the one he’d share with Cassidy would exceed the weight limit.

With gear loaded, the men headed out, but when they stopped at a sandbar Kisling and Cassidy’s canoe tipped over.

None of their gear, including Kisling’s insulin, was strapped down and started floating down the river.

Beaudette jumped from his canoe and swam in the river, grabbing and tossing the wayward gear ashore.

He grabbed Kisling’s lone vial of insulin, which popped out of the muddy water.

“We regrouped and started going down the river again,” Beaudette said.

About an hour later, the men stopped to go to the bathroom.

“I don’t feel good,” Kisling told Beaudette, who tested his friend’s blood sugar level with a glucometer.

Years earlier, Beaudette and Kisling met at Camp Floyd Rogers near Cozad, which serves kids with diabetes. They’d quickly become close friends.

On the river bank, Kisling’s blood sugar was high, so Beaudette gave him a correction dose of insulin.

Without a blood test, Beaudette wasn’t certain, but was concerned Kisling could have diabetic ketoacidosis. With this serious condition, which can be fatal, the body breaks down fat, a byproduct of which is ketones that make the person feel bad.

Symptoms can include diarrhea, sweating, cramps and vomiting.

“It makes your body more insulin resistant,” Beaudette added.

Kisling wasn’t vomiting and he and Beaudette each previously experienced and had managed this condition.

At the same time, Beaudette thought Kisling’s symptoms could have been the result of his becoming overheated in the 90-degree temperatures.

So Beaudette had Kisling drink water and sit in the river to cool off.

Beaudette also had a conversation with Beam, who lives in in Davis, California.

Beam said he had a personal beacon locator, which he’s carried on solo backpacking trips. The device doesn’t send a call or text, but transmits a message with the person’s name and location.

They talked about pressing the button, but Beaudette thought Kisling’s blood sugar level would decrease and he’d feel better.

The group continued the river trek with Beaudette later re-checking Kisling’s blood sugar.

The level hadn’t gone down much, so he gave him more insulin, hoping it would decrease more.

If he’d had to do it over, Beaudette would have had Beam push the beacon’s button.

“You can’t put a price on your life,” he said.

But Kisling said he didn’t want that.

Thinking the National Guard would be called in to help, neither Kisling nor his friends wanted him to incur what they thought surely would be an astronomical medical bill.

Only later did they learn the guard would have called in local, less-costly support.

“In 20-20 hindsight, Travis’s life is worth more than a bill, but in that moment, his only major concern was the bill and how it was going to affect his family,” Sydney said.

Meanwhile, the group of men headed out again, searching for a place to set up camp and get Kisling out of the heat.

Then, Kisling began to dry heave — still telling his friends not to put the beacon’s button.

That’s when Beaudette told Kisling to tell him he was ugly.

When Kisling didn’t give the typical response — “a good sarcastic answer” — Beaudette determined to get his friend out of the canyon.

The voyagers put Kisling on a shady sandbar, where they planned to camp.

“I tested his blood sugar again and it had gone down,” Beaudette said.

By now, Beam said, the men thought Kisling would be all right, but still needed to get him out of the canyon.

Beaudette told Beam to write down Kisling’s symptoms. Beam took that list and went to another group of canoers, across the river, to see if they had a satellite phone.

They didn’t, but one camper knew a way to hike out of the canyon and up to a point where they could get a cell phone signal.

One of the campers hiked with Beam to the top of the canyon — about a 45-minute journey.

Beam contacted the outfitter, who’d originally brought them to the river. Beam provided their location and the outfitter said she’d send search and rescue.

Back at camp, Kisling was shaking and said he was cold despite the hot weather. Beaudette gave him a blanket, cut wood and started a fire.

“I’ve never seen somebody with ketones have that reaction,” Beaudette said.

Beam returned to the camp. Kisling’s condition had improved. He didn’t remember the last couple of hours, but by then the men were conversing and even laughing.

They figured an airboat would come to get Kisling.

Two hours after Beam’s call, a helicopter flew over the canyon. Beaudette was amazed a helicopter could land on a sandbar, but later learned the pilot had flown a Chinook helicopter in Iraq.

“It’s a lot easier to fly a helicopter over canyons when nobody’s shooting at you,” he told Beaudette.

Medics jumped off the helicopter and Beaudette provided them with a log of Kisling’s blood sugar levels, amounts of insulin he gave him and at what times. He relayed Kisling’s symptoms, including those he’d not seen in his friend before.

“The medics were very complimentary to Ben,” Beam said.

Kisling seemed fine by now and medics told Beaudette that he’d done a perfect job with the diabetic corrections.

“They said I saved his life,” Beaudette added, quietly.

After a discussion, the medics and young men agreed Kisling should go to a hospital. The helicopter crew left behind some gear and a medic to transport Kisling to their landing pad. From there, an ambulance took Kisling to a hospital.

Meanwhile, the other young trekkers chatted with the medic who’d stayed behind, even getting to look through some night vision goggles.

Back in Nebraska, Beaudette’s fiancée was at her job where she’s a night nurse.

Sydney’s glad she didn’t check the random call on her phone.

When she did, Sydney heard a 911 dispatcher’s message, which erroneously said Beaudette had been taken off the river in critical condition.

“I’m in a straight panic,” said Sydney, who began figuring out how she’d get to Moab.

A 911 dispatcher later called, saying it wasn’t Beaudette, who’d been taken to the hospital.

At the hospital, Kisling said a doctor told him that he didn’t have ketoacidosis.

“The doctor that I spoke with ran all kinds of tests that he could think to run and he could not figure anything out then and there,” Kisling said. “He was pretty puzzled by all of it. He was pretty certain that I had gone into shock and that’s why he thinks I didn’t remember anything.”

Kisling was released from the hospital.

Beaudette and the other adventurers finished their trip and he and Sydney married on Oct. 23, as planned.

Does Kisling think his friends saved his life?

“Honestly, I think that would be pretty safe to say, especially since we don’t know what was happening with me,” Kisling said. “In that kind of environment, things can go south pretty quickly.”

During a wedding reception speech, Kisling paid tribute to his rescuers, contending that many people say they can trust someone with their life, but very few have put it to the test.

Kisling and his wife, Lexi, have two sons, Oliver, 5, and Charlie, 1 ½.

They’re grateful for his friends.

“I’m really thankful for all of them,” Kisling said. “I’d like to say they did some things that were unexpected, but they’re all really great people. They got me out of a bad spot. They did what they would do for anybody. That’s just who they are. I’m very fortunate.”

