Car club's cruise-in event will not take place July 7

The Fremont Antique Car Club’s Thursday Night Cruise-In will not take place on Thursday, July 7, as it conflicts with the John C. Fremont Days opening ceremony and vendor set up in the park.
The club’s cruise-in will return from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, at John C. Fremont Park.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
