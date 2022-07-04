 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Car club's cruise-in event will not take place July 7

The Fremont Antique Car Club’s Thursday Night Cruise-In will not take place on Thursday, July 7, as it conflicts with the John C. Fremont Days opening ceremony and vendor set up in the park.

The club’s cruise-in will return from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, at John C. Fremont Park.

