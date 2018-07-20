A program that provides free transportation for senior citizens around Fremont is looking for volunteer drivers.
The Fremont Car-Go program, which is operated by the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging, consists of volunteer drivers who provide free rides to seniors, allowing them to get to medical appointments, pharmacies, banks, beauty and barber shops and grocery stores.
Volunteers, who are part of the Retired and Senior Volunteer program (RSVP), are all 55 years old and older and use their own cars to provide the service. Currently the program has 12 volunteers, according to RSVP Program Specialist Deb Marquardt, but is looking for more.
“As you can imagine this service just grows constantly,” Marquardt said. “I would like to have at least five more but I’ll take as many as I can get.”
The program averages around 75 rides per month. When Marquardt gets a call from a client, she reaches out to her volunteers seeking a driver. She’s usually able to find a driver, but this year has seen around 20 new clients, so the demand has picked up. If Marquardt is unable to find an available driver, the client will have to make alternative arrangements, she said.
“I know I’m going to need to recruit more drivers to keep up with the demand because that demand just grows daily, it seems like,” she said. “There’s so many people out there that don’t have family that can take them to places or who don’t drive.”
Volunteers are reimbursed for mileage at 45 cents per mile, and there is free excess auto liability insurance on all drivers. There is also a yearly recognition party for all drivers.
“The drivers decide what day they want to drive, what time they want to drive,” Marquardt said. “It’s not a problem if they turn me down when I call them because I work around them.”
To utilize the program, senior citizens should call Deborah Marquardt at (402) 721-7780. Calls should be made 24 hours in advance of pick-up time. To volunteer, interested individuals should contact Marquardt.