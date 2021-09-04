Car seat recycling event set for Sept. 22 in Fremont

In honor of September being National Child Passenger Safety Month, Three Rivers Public Health Department, in partnership with S2 Refuse & Recycling, will be hosting a car seat recycling day.

The event will allow you to bring your used/crashed/expired car seats to be recycled for free. The seats will be dismantled and all of the plastic will be recycled.

The car seat drop-off will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Three Rivers office at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont.

