Car seat recycling event set for Sept. 22 in Fremont
Three Rivers logo

In honor of September being National Child Passenger Safety Month, Three Rivers Public Health Department, in partnership with S2 Refuse & Recycling, will be hosting a car seat recycling day.

The event will allow you to bring your used/crashed/expired car seats to be recycled for free. The seats will be dismantled and all of the plastic will be recycled.

The car seat drop-off will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Three Rivers office at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont.

