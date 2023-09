The Cedar Bluffs Public Schools SkillsUSA chapter will be hosting its 3rd Annual Wildcat Car Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Cedar Bluffs Football Field.

All types of vehicles are welcome. The early bird entry fee is $5. The entry fee at the gate will be $10.

To register or for more information, contact Garrett Zink at garrettzink@cbwildcats.org or call CBHS at 402-628-2080.