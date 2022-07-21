 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Car show winners announced

Local News

Kennedy’s Cruisers on Main Car, Truck and Bike Show featured several awards during the John C. Fremont Days festival.

Award winners included:

• Best of Show Stock, Larry and Marg Fuchs of Arlington, Silver 1964 Pontiac GTO.

• Best of Show Modified, Lynn Miller of Lincoln, Orange 1969 Chevy RS Camaro.

• Best of Show Bike, Don Von Seggern of Fremont, White 1997 Harley Davidson Springer.

