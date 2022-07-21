Car show winners announced

Kennedy’s Cruisers on Main Car, Truck and Bike Show featured several awards during the John C. Fremont Days festival.
Award winners included:
• Best of Show Stock, Larry and Marg Fuchs of Arlington, Silver 1964 Pontiac GTO.
• Best of Show Modified, Lynn Miller of Lincoln, Orange 1969 Chevy RS Camaro.
• Best of Show Bike, Don Von Seggern of Fremont, White 1997 Harley Davidson Springer.
