Care Corps LifeHouse food pantry sees increasing numbers

“Lincoln Premium Poultry donates chicken to food pantry which is an awesome thing to be able to offer to people,” Sleister said. ‘First Lutheran Church had a food packaging day and sent us 20,000 food-packaged meals that we’re able to give to families.”

The packaged food includes rice and seasonings which can be mixed with chicken to make a meal.

Those who’d like to donate may do so via the nonprofit’s website at www.lifehousene.org or send a check to: LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., NE 68025.

“Right now, we are in the middle of a matching grant opportunity with the Dunklau Foundation so your $10 donation is $20 for us. Your $50 is $100,” Sleister said.

A sweet story

In the food pantry, Hicks remembers a woman with underlying health conditions who couldn’t come to the pantry to get what she needed.

The woman, who was going to celebrate her 70th birthday, wanted a coconut cream pie.

And there just happened to be one in the food pantry.

So Hicks delivered it along with the food.

“She was so happy,” Hicks said. “She couldn’t come out when I was there, but she was waving,”