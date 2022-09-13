Care Corps' LifeHouse receives van donation

Susan Hicks did a lot of smiling on Monday when Care Corps’ LifeHouse received the gift of a van.

Food Bank for the Heartland donated a 2010 Ford Transit Connect XLT van with about 70,000 miles to the nonprofit agency in Fremont.

Hicks, food pantry coordinator, said Care Corps’ LifeHouse will use the van to deliver food to clients who don’t have a vehicle or just can’t make it to the pantry.

“We have our other truck, but this will help out a lot,” Hicks said.

In addition, Care Corps’ LifeHouse will be able to use the van when it picks up direct donations from the local HyVee, Walmart, Baker’s and Aldis stores in Fremont as part of the food bank’s Enabled program.

Care Corps’ LifeHouse is one of the food bank’s more than 550 network partners and receives a variety of healthy foods from it.

The food bank recently collected applications for the van from its partners and chose to donate it to Care Corps’ LifeHouse.

Tera Kucera, chief executive officer for Care Corps’ LifeHouse, expressed her appreciation.

“We are very grateful and thankful to the Food Bank for the Heartland for such a wonderful gift,” Kucera said, citing its steadfast support. “Going through the pandemic and having the Food Bank for the Heartland as such a wonderful partner has really helped us feed so many more people in our community and we are so blessed.”

Hicks also appreciates the food bank donation.

“It’s amazing to be partnered up with Food Bank for the Heartland, because they help us so much get the food we need.” Hicks said. “It’s an honor to be able to receive this gifted van.”

Hicks and Kucera stressed the acute need.

In August alone, the Care Corps’ LifeHouse pantry served 358 households or 1,142 individuals of all ages—up 100 households from July, Hicks said.

Kucera noted that those accessing the pantry increased by 74% from 2019 and into 2021.

She told how the pantry can help ease the burdens of people greatly affected by inflation.

“With the added costs of gas and groceries, having the ability to access the pantry allows people to use their hard-earned income for things such as rent, mortgage, utilities, other basic needs—and those one-time or surprise expenses that pop up that they weren’t quite prepared for,” Kucera said.

Stephanie Sullivan, communications and media relations manager for Food Bank for the Heartland, also talked about the need.

“Food Bank for the Heartland has seen a 40% increase in households served from May to June of this year across our service area of 93 counties,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan also cited the effects of inflation.

“Inflation has had a huge impact on the food bank’s operations, but especially on our network partners,” Sullivan said. “We know they’re dealing with the ramifications of inflation and so the delivery of this truck is extremely vital not only to our mission, but to their mission because we know they’ll be able to serve even more neighbors in need and right now the need is critical.”

Previously, the van was used for backpack deliveries, said Jake Kampschneider, community and partner support representative, for Food Bank of the Heartland.

“Our backpacks go on our routes now so we don’t have a specific need for that vehicle, so we were looking for an amazing agency to donate this to that’s doing awesome work in alignment with our mission,” Kampschneider said.

Care Corps’ LifeHouse fit that description.

“They’re serving a lot people,” Kampschneider said. “They do a lot of home deliveries and we thought this vehicle would be great for them to have ease of bringing food products to people around town or out of town.”

Kampschneider said work was done on the van to make sure it’s in good shape.

“It should last awhile,” Kampschneider said.

Kampschneider briefly talked about what set Care Corps’ LifeHouse apart in its request for the van.

Besides deliveries, he noted how the agency is remodeling its facilities and its capacity for growth.

“We thought this would be a great addition to the work they’re already doing,” Kampschneider said.

On Thursday, Care Corps’ LifeHouse Board President Marty Krohn announced the nonprofit’s capital campaign to remodel its food pantry and renovate and expand its 16-year-old emergency homeless shelter.

A project is underway to remodel the pantry to make it into more of a grocery store, where clients can shop.

Care Corps’ LifeHouse data also said the project will include a teaching kitchen with six stations where families can learn how to use food offered at the pantry, such as how to prepare a whole chicken.

Besides the food pantry and emergency shelter, Care Corps’ LifeHouse also has a homeless prevention program, various housing programs and a clothing store.

Last week, it had a ribbon cutting for 10, two-bedroom and five, three-bedroom units designed to provide safe, affordable housing for very low-income families.