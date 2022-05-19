Care Corps' LifeHouse sees parents facing baby formula shortage

Susan Hicks noticed cloudy water in the baby bottle.

A young mom and her baby had come to Care Corps’ LifeHouse, where Hicks is food pantry coordinator. The stressed mom held a child who was about 9 months old and a bottle.

Hicks couldn’t tell if the bottle contained diluted milk or baby formula, but she knew it wasn’t the color of undiluted formula. Hicks asked the mom if she needed formula.

She did.

“She said she’d been giving her baby water for days, because she didn’t have formula,” Hicks said.

While young moms are scrambling to find formula amid a widespread shortage and increased prices, mothers like the one at Care Corps just can’t afford it.

Hicks got the young mom and her child some formula and other items thanks to a grant for baby supplies the nonprofit received in late winter.

The two-month grant is completed, but Care Corps’ LifeHouse has some remaining supplies.

In the past, the formula has been provided solely for people who are low income.

“But because of the shortage, we are going to offer it to anybody in need of it with a two-can limit until it’s gone, in hopes that the shortage will be over by then,” said Julie Sleister, executive managing director.

Those needing baby formula can call 402-721-3125 to make an appointment to stop by the pantry at 549 N. H St. They can come between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Hicks said the pantry near downtown Fremont is open three days a week.

At least 10 moms needing formula have come to the pantry each week—and it’s not the same people each time.

“It’s different moms, because you come every 30 days for that,” Hicks said.

The mom with the bottle of off-color fluid was new to Fremont.

Her family was what society might describe as the “working poor.” At Care Corps, they describe them as underemployed.

Either way, the mom didn’t know what help was available for her and her baby.

“We feel bad for a mom who’s trying and doesn’t know where to go to get help,” Sleister said.

Hicks took the mom to the grocery area at Care Corps and gave her two cans of the formula her baby needed.

The mom also received diapers, wipes, baby cereal and food.

Hicks fights tears as she describes the mother’s reaction.

“She totally cried,” Hicks said. “She was happy. She gave me a hug. She couldn’t believe how much food she was getting besides the other stuff.”

Hicks referred the mom to a Care Corps case manager who can help people apply for non-cash benefits, such as Women Infants and Children (WIC) help and food stamps.

Amy Munderloh is executive director of the Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, which provides many services – including WIC—in the 15 counties it covers. Those counties include Dodge, Burt, Cuming and Washington.

It also provides WIC in Saunders County.

WIC provides healthy foods, nutrition education and community support to income-eligible pregnant women, mothers of infants and children up to age 5.

Munderloh said because of the Similac formula recall in February 2022, formula is difficult to find at stores. And not only WIC moms, but all mothers are having trouble finding what they need, she said in a prepared statement.

WIC offices don’t have any formula in stock to provide to clients during the shortage.

Monthly benefits, which include various products, are issued on an EBT card that clients can redeem at any authorized WIC store.

“We have handful (of WIC moms) that have called in that we have been able to get formula for them on an emergency basis,” Munderloh told the Tribune.

In the statement, WIC said demand is outweighing the supply and many stores can’t keep up.

Yet, even before the recall occurred in February, supply chain issues were happening across the U.S. and that encompassed formula of all brands and types.

During the last month, the supply for most formulas has been non-existent. If a store tries to order a certain amount of product, it is not guaranteed it will receive that order, according to the statement.

Nebraska WIC – using the USDA waivers available – has expanded the brands and sizes of formulas available to allow a wide variety from which families can choose.

WIC offers these other points for clients:

Purchase only the amount of infant formula needed in the immediate (time) and avoid stockpiling. This will let other families have access to the formula they need. This will allow manufacturers and retailers adequate time to restock shelves.

Many retailers are capping how many cans of formula to ensure they are legitimate and safe sources, especially with a possible increase in online scammers.

Homemade formula is not recommended, nor is providing cow’s milk before age 1.

Do not dilute the formula with water to make it last longer. These are all unsafe practices that do not provide adequate nutrition for infants.

Parents should talk to their baby’s health care provider when switching to new formulas. Most infants will adjust quickly, but it could take a week or two for their digestive system to get used to a new formula.

Contact your local WIC office with questions and to make formula changes.

WIC is available to help mothers who want to breastfeed, including those who want to increase their milk supply. Breastfeeding more often will help a mother’s body start to produce more milk. Contact the WIC breastfeeding staff at local clinics to learn more about increasing your milk supply.

More information about Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership programs can be found on its website at: nencap.org or by calling 402-385-6300 or toll free at 1-800-445-2505.

