Career sweepstakes includes a job shadow opportunity

NEST 529 has launched “Future Career Sweepstakes.” Nebraska children selected as winners will have the opportunity to be paired up with a professional in their field of interest for an hour-long job shadow opportunity.

Parents and guardians can now enter the sweepstakes at NEST529.com/FutureCareer. Entries will close on June 30, 2022. Winners will be announced in August 2022.

Selected children will be paired up with a professional in their field of interest for an hour-long job shadow opportunity. In addition to the job shadow opportunity, the winners will receive $529 toward a NEST 529 savings account, helping them on the path to their future.

A NEST 529 plan provides potential tax benefits when saving for higher education expenses. NEST 529 College Savings Plans can be used for everything from four-year universities to two-year technical schools. Opening a NEST 529 account doesn’t require a minimum deposit to get started, and contributions can be managed online. Visit NEST529.com to read more about the benefits of a NEST 529 College Savings Plan.

The Nebraska State Treasurer serves as the Program Trustee. All investments, including the portfolio structure offered through the NEST 529 program, are vetted and approved by the Nebraska Investment Council.

