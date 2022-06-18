Carl Toelle family plans family reunion

Toelle family reunion

The Carl Toelle family reunion potluck dinner will be held at noon June 26 at the Legion Hall in Beemer, Nebraska.

Drinks will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring their own table service.

Once again, a challenge is to see which Carl Toelle descendants can have the most family members present. Bring old pictures and/or items of Carl’s sons in their younger years for the memorabilia table.