 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Carl Toelle family plans family reunion

  • 0
Local News

Toelle family reunion

The Carl Toelle family reunion potluck dinner will be held at noon June 26 at the Legion Hall in Beemer, Nebraska.

Drinks will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring their own table service.

Once again, a challenge is to see which Carl Toelle descendants can have the most family members present. Bring old pictures and/or items of Carl’s sons in their younger years for the memorabilia table.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wealthy dad acquitted in final trial of college admissions bribery scandal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News