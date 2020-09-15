Carlstrom sentenced to two years in prison for meth possession

“This is ridiculous,” he said. “I mean here we are, we have a contract with these people, we pay them thousands of dollars every year, and for whatever reason, they don’t bring a person who is in custody to court? He’s in jail, put restraints on him and bring him here, put a mask and gag on him. I have no problem with that.”

Hall said he would bring the issue to the attention of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors and entertained a motion to use Washington County’s future jail for the county’s inmate services.

“I am not going to let this rest,” he said. “I am going to go to the county board and see what we can do to rectify this situation.”

Beamis said Rousseau knows he’s going to prison and is also facing future charges, which are currently in county court.

“We are not in the business of giving defendants 50 changes to come in for PSI,” she said.

Hall called Rosseau lazy and said he didn’t respect the law, but allowed a continuance to Oct. 13, with his bond remaining the same.