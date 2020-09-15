Carlstrom sentenced to two years in prison for meth possession

A 29-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to two years in prison for possession of methamphetamine Monday morning.
With three cases and two attorneys in the courtroom, Zackery J. Carlstrom pleaded no contest to the charge, as well as violating his post-release supervision (PRS).
Judge Geoffrey Hall sentenced Carlstrom to 28 days in jail for two charges of violating his PRS, of which he had already served, and to two years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary. He was given 28 days credits for time already served, and his PRS for the sentencing was terminated.
Hall said a “global agreement” had been reached with the charges, with one attorney on the drug charge and another on the two PRS violations.
“You have failed miserably at being a criminal, Hall told Carlstrom. “It’s time for you to wake up, get a job, make something of yourself.”
Carlstrom was previously incarcerated from March 2012 to January 2014 for terroristic threats. He was also arrested on drug charges in March 2016, and in March 2019, he was sentenced to prison for stealing from a gaming machine at Brady’s Meats and Foods.
On Aug. 18, Fremont Police Department officers were dispatched to help probation detain Carlstrom, who had been on post-release supervision since September 2019. During a search, officers found a small bag of meth in Carlstrom’s wallet and arrested him.
Carlstrom must serve a minimum of one year in prison during his sentence, Hall said.
“I hope I don’t see you see you again and you can figure it out,” Hall told Carlstrom.
In other news, two defendants who were supposed to appear in court Monday failed to appear in court, including David Christ, Jr., 34. Christ is facing a third-degree domestic assault charge, a class 3A felony.
Christ’s lawyer said he had spoken to Christ in mid-August, but didn’t know where he was that morning. Although he asked for a one-week continuance, Hall issued a warrant on Christ with a $150,000 bond.
Jeremy Rousseau, 41, also failed to appear in court Monday, as he had refused transport from Saunders County Jail, where he has been held for 44 days.
Rousseau was previously found guilty after pleading no contest to drug possession and obstruction of a peace officer.
Hall had previously sentenced Rousseau to two years in prison for shoplifting and illegally possessing a weapon after a heated exchange in the courtroom in November 2018. Rousseau had also failed to appear at hearings and a pre-sentence investigation at that time.
Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said Rousseau had done this tactic in the past to avoid his sentencing and had missed his pre-sentence investigation yet again, while Hall said he was “frustrated” by Saunders County allowing him to not be present.
“This is ridiculous,” he said. “I mean here we are, we have a contract with these people, we pay them thousands of dollars every year, and for whatever reason, they don’t bring a person who is in custody to court? He’s in jail, put restraints on him and bring him here, put a mask and gag on him. I have no problem with that.”
Hall said he would bring the issue to the attention of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors and entertained a motion to use Washington County’s future jail for the county’s inmate services.
“I am not going to let this rest,” he said. “I am going to go to the county board and see what we can do to rectify this situation.”
Beamis said Rousseau knows he’s going to prison and is also facing future charges, which are currently in county court.
“We are not in the business of giving defendants 50 changes to come in for PSI,” she said.
Hall called Rosseau lazy and said he didn’t respect the law, but allowed a continuance to Oct. 13, with his bond remaining the same.
“I will direct Saunders County, if they need to shackle him by all four limbs, they are ordered to do so to make sure his attendance is required here in this court,” he said. “No ifs, ands or buts. This is not a suggestion for the court.”
In other district court news on Monday:
- Ryan Byrd, 38, was sentenced to 10 days in jail for admitting to failing to comply with his probation. He was supposed to appear at a custodial sanction on Aug. 14, but arrived late and tested positive for drugs on Friday, after which he was placed in jail to sober up. Byrd received three days credit for time served to his sentence. “This should be a wake-up call,” Hall told him.
- Thomas Allen, 31, was sentenced to 12 months probation, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a $500 fine for failing to register as a sex offender. Allen, who was convicted of third-degree sexual assault in August 2019, was previously found guilty on Aug. 3 of failing to register last February. Hall also ordered Allen to register immediately as part of his sentencing.
- Nathan Sandness, 38, was found guilty on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one for meth and one for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), both class 4 felonies, after pleading no contest to both. Sandness had been avoiding probation at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area when drug task force officers searched his tent and found drugs on June 11, 2019. His sentencing was set to Nov. 2.
- Jeffery Denton, 42, was found guilty of domestic assault, a class 3A felony and subsequent offense, after pleading no contest. On Aug. 6, multiple witnesses saw a confrontation between an intoxicated Denton and his girlfriend, which involved him striking her on the face. He was previously convicted in 2016 and is currently on probation in Burt County. Denton’s bond will remain the same, but Hall said if a furlough is worked out, then it would be lowered. His sentencing was set to Nov. 2.
- Stephanie Carlin, 29, was found guilty of flight to avoid arrest, a class 4 felony and her second offense, after pleading no contest. On March 15, Carlin was arrested after a report from someone that she had kidnapped their son. After her parents arrived on the scene, Carlin fled the scene at high speeds in her car to avoid arrest. Her sentencing was set to Oct. 26.
- Nathan Koehler, 36, had his probation revoked and was sent to jail after testing positive for meth and marijuana in July. Although he said he had complied with all the requirements after testing positive and had undergone intensive outpatient treatment, Beamis said he had failed to appear in drug court. Although the state asked for a $50,000 bond, Hall set Koehler’s bond to 10% of $10,000 and his hearing to Oct. 13.
