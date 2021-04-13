CASA of the Midlands advocates sworn in during Tuesday ceremony

Four volunteers have taken the step to become advocates for neglected and abused children in Dodge County.
The Rev. Ernesto Medina, Susan Jacobus, Rachel Greifenkamp and Cozette Sorrick were sworn in as Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers in Dodge County on Tuesday afternoon.
The event took place at the Dodge County Courthouse under Judge Kenneth Vampola.
CASA volunteers are appointed to a case by a judge with the goal of providing a carefully researched background of each child. That report will help the court make an educated decision about the child’s future.
Volunteer Supervisor Cindy Reed said CASA of the Midlands trains volunteers in Dodge and Saunders counties. There are currently 32 volunteers between the two counties, with the majority of volunteers serving in Dodge County.
“This is one of our smaller classes, because COVID slowed down our recruitment,” Reed said. “We thought it was still important that these people be recognized.”
Reed said many of the area’s volunteers are community members who show interest in helping children caught up in the system.
The training is intensive. Volunteers are asked to complete about 30 hours of training before being sworn in. Reed said that work will help them sit across the table from professions with the same information.
“They just want to do something to help the kids in the system,” she said.
Typically, volunteers are asked to commit to work for CASA for at least one year. Reed said that commitment is important for the children the volunteers are serving.
“To know that one single consistent, caring person can make the difference in a case,” she said.
The workload typically varies for each advocate. Reed said some advocates work as little as five hours a month, while others commit upward of 20 hours.
To see volunteers continue to show interest in serving as advocates for children “means the world” to Reed. It’s even more important now, as Reed said there is currently a wait list for children looking for advocates.
“Those people who are stepping up and sacrificing their time to really connect with families means there is still good in the world,” she said.
Medina, the lead pastor at First Lutheran Church, has been involved in caring for children stuck in the system for more than a decade.
Twelve years ago, he started working on a local foster care review board, which examined about five to six cases each month. After understanding the bigger picture of how the foster care system operated, Medina said he believed he needed to work with children at a closer level.
So, he began working as a CASA advocate in Douglas County eight years ago. He’s also worked as an advocate in Gage County prior to being sworn in as an advocate in Dodge County.
Medina said the court system often favors parents in cases that involve child welfare. He said that is why his role as an advocate for the child is so important.
“To be able to put a voice to that is really helpful,” he said. “We have the freedom to be in a real relationship with people. We also have the freedom to think outside the box and think differently and I enjoy doing that, so I think it’s helpful.”
With his experience and passion for advocating for children, Medina said he’s ready to get to work.
“I told them to give me the hardest case,” Medina said. “Children count on adults to be involved, especially when their lives are messed up and in conflict or disarray. If I can be one person that tries to make a difference in one child’s life, bring it on. I’m ready.”
Happy Aldana, executive director of CASA of the Midlands, said the organization currently advocates for around 55 children in Dodge County.
Each year, Aldana said anywhere between 80 to 120 cases involving child abuse or neglect come through the area.
She said CASA of the Midlands hopes to provide each of those cases with an advocate.
“I feel very fortunate that Dodge County is such an amazing county,” she said. “We haven’t skipped a beat. It’s worked and we continue to make it work.”