CASA of the Midlands advocates sworn in during Tuesday ceremony

So, he began working as a CASA advocate in Douglas County eight years ago. He’s also worked as an advocate in Gage County prior to being sworn in as an advocate in Dodge County.

Medina said the court system often favors parents in cases that involve child welfare. He said that is why his role as an advocate for the child is so important.

“To be able to put a voice to that is really helpful,” he said. “We have the freedom to be in a real relationship with people. We also have the freedom to think outside the box and think differently and I enjoy doing that, so I think it’s helpful.”

With his experience and passion for advocating for children, Medina said he’s ready to get to work.

“I told them to give me the hardest case,” Medina said. “Children count on adults to be involved, especially when their lives are messed up and in conflict or disarray. If I can be one person that tries to make a difference in one child’s life, bring it on. I’m ready.”

Happy Aldana, executive director of CASA of the Midlands, said the organization currently advocates for around 55 children in Dodge County.

Each year, Aldana said anywhere between 80 to 120 cases involving child abuse or neglect come through the area.