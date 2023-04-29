Fresh off the fourth grade Eco-Fair, we are diving right into kindergarten presentations. In fact, by the time you are reading this, we will have already visited eight classrooms to talk about litter prevention, recycling, and community beautification. Kindergarten presentations serve as an introduction to basic concepts that we build upon when visiting classrooms again in second grade.

As outdoor activity increases and schools prepare for summer break, this is the perfect time to connect with students and discuss how they can be good environmental stewards. Following the presentations, students take home a vehicle litter bag containing an environmental activity book, information regarding city litter ordinances, local recycling and safe disposal opportunities, a packet of red zinnia seeds, and a sticker that says, “Yes I Can,” as a reminder that they can make a difference.

As our surroundings transition from brown to green and vibrantly colored flowers begin to bloom, we are preparing to launch our Recognition Program. Certificates of Appreciation will be awarded on a monthly basis to Fremont residents who have taken special steps to reduce litter, improve recycling efforts, or maintain/enhance the appearance of their property.

Nominations may be submitted through our website at keepfremontbeautiful.org, via email at keepfremontbeautiful@gmail.com, or by phone at (402) 941-6122. Please include the nominees’ name and address, as well as why you feel they are deserving of this honor. Recipients will receive a letter stating they have been nominated, along with an official certificate. They will also have an honorary yard sign placed on their property during their month of recognition.

We need community members like you to help us recognize those who take exemplary care of their property and serve as inspirational role models. Feel free to nominate yourself, a neighbor, family member, friend, or even a property you frequently pass and notice.

We will be hosting our annual Great American Cleanup Event on Thursday, May 11, from 4 to 5 p.m. This is a wonderful opportunity to take just one hour out of your day and clean up litter in our community. We invite people of all ages to participate at one of five locations including Johnson Lake, Fremont Family YMCA, John C. Fremont Park, Miller Park, and Christensen Field.

Please visit our website or call our office to complete the brief registration process. Registering in advance will help us determine the number of volunteers and cleanup supplies needed at each location. If you are interested in helping but cannot attend this event, consider organizing a small cleanup of your own! KFB will supply your group with litter grabbers, trash bags, and gloves. Contact our office for additional information.

There are a few more upcoming events to mark on your calendar.

Pinnacle Bank will host a Community Paper Shred on Saturday, May 6, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at their 1520 E. 23rd Ave. branch. Paper Tiger Shredding will be onsite to securely dispose of your information sensitive documents. All paper collected will be recycled into new products! There will be a limit of approximately 50 pounds per person.

And last but not least, the Fremont Area Community Foundation will be hosting the Fremont Area Big Give on Tuesday, May 9. This is a 24-hour online giving challenge created to raise funds for nonprofits in our area. I invite you to celebrate the power of philanthropy and consider supporting Keep Fremont Beautiful during this event. You can find our profile at https://www.fremontareabiggive.org/organizations/keep-fremont-beautiful. Thank you for doing your part to keep Fremont beautiful!