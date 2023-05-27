Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Great American Cleanup activities have been in full swing throughout the nation. At Keep Fremont Beautiful, we take great pride in joining the nation’s largest community improvement program and see the same enthusiasm from our volunteers.

Since the launch of this year’s program on March 21, local volunteers have removed 78 trash bags, equating to nearly 1,560 lbs. of litter, from highly utilized public spaces. Litter reduction efforts will continue as we partner with MainStreet of Fremont for the annual Downtown Cleanup on Friday, June 9, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. We invite you to help us clean our beautiful downtown! Cleanup supplies, including litter grabbers, trash bags, and gloves, may be checked out at 152 E. 6th St. The first five volunteers to sign-in will receive a free litter cleanup kit from Keep America Beautiful.

During the Downtown Cleanup, Keep Fremont Beautiful staff will empty all hanging cigarette litter stands throughout the downtown area. More than 50 of these receptacles were placed throughout the city after receiving a Cigarette Litter Prevention Program Grant through Keep America Beautiful. When these hanging stands were installed downtown, many property and business owners accepted keys and agreed to maintain them. As ownership changes or new businesses move in, we often see some receptacles being overlooked. This is the perfect opportunity to check on all receptacles and connect with new property and business owners to create a partnership that will benefit our environment.

In addition to updating our current program, we will also be working to install an additional 50 receptacles throughout the city, making transition points between smoking and non-smoking areas our top priority. If you are a business owner or are aware of a location that would benefit from having a receptacle, please contact our office.

Another program we are excited to share about is Summer Concession Stand Recycling. We work with the City of Fremont to place blue recycling receptacles in locations where large amounts of plastic and aluminum waste are created during the summer season. Receptacles will be placed at the Splash Station, Clemmons Park, Ronin Pool, and Christensen Field concession stands, as well as John C. Fremont Park. It is our hope that these receptacles will be utilized properly, with only empty plastic bottles and aluminum cans being placed inside. Receptacles will be placed by next week and remain out through August.

This is also the perfect time of year for a few city ordinance reminders. It is a city ordinance violation to allow weeds and worthless vegetation to extend more than 12 inches above the ground. It is also a violation to throw or sweep debris of any kind into the streets, alleys, parks, or on other public grounds. City ordinance violations should be reported to the non-emergency Fremont Police Department line at (402) 727-2677. If you would like to report a pothole or other street concerns, you may now do so online at fremontne.gov. As always, thank you for your assistance in keeping Fremont beautiful!