Pull out your calendar because we have some upcoming events that you won’t want to miss!

In partnership with All Metals Market and Cross Electronics Recycling, we will host a metal and electronics recycling drop on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Ilgenfritz Parking Lot, located at Fourth Street and Park Avenue in downtown Fremont.

We invite you to bring your unwanted metal scraps including but not limited to: pipes, tubes, vehicle parts, aluminum doors and windows, cast iron sinks and tubs, lawnmowers, tin cans, bicycles, and barbeque grills. Please remove glass, wood and plastic prior to recycling your metal. We will also be accepting electronics, which includes anything with a cord, battery, or motor, new or used, working and non-working. All electronics recycling fees will be covered through our Walmart Community Grant and the Keep Fremont Beautiful Partners Association.

Nye Health Services will host its annual community paper shred on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Nye Pointe, located at 2700 Laverna St. This is a wonderful opportunity to securely dispose of your information sensitive documents at no charge.

There will be a limit of two boxes or 50 pounds per person. Documents will be shredded on-site and recycled into new paper products. Approximately 6,000 pounds of paper is collected at this event each year, resulting in nearly 21,000 gallons of water, 12,300 kilowatts of electricity, 180 pounds of air pollutants, 51 trees, 9 cubic yards of landfill space, and 6 gallons of oil being saved. As you can see, recycling is an important part of protecting our environment, but so is buying recycled. Next time you purchase paper, look for labels that read “100% recycled.”

Next up on the list is our Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event. This event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at Christensen Field.

Please note this free disposal opportunity is for Dodge County households only.

At this event, we will accept: oil based paints, paint related products such as stains and varnishes, poisons, fertilizer, insecticides and other lawn chemicals, herbicides, pesticides, fluorescent light bulbs, mercury containing items, and more.

We will not accept waste in containers over 5 gallons, latex paint, PCB’s, radioactive waste, lead acid batteries, motor oil, pharmaceuticals or sharps. In next month’s column, I will go into further detail regarding disposal options for items that will not be accepted at this event.

Lastly, the most anticipated event of the year, a scrap tire collection sponsored by the City of Fremont and Keep Fremont Beautiful. The Scrap Tire Collection Event will take place on Saturday, Nov.11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christensen Field.

This event is also open to Dodge County residents only – no dealers, resellers, or businesses that charge a tire disposal fee. We will accept car, truck, semi-truck, and tractor tires; rims must be removed. There will be a limit of 100 tires per vehicle.

For additional information regarding our upcoming events, contact the KFB office at 402-941-6122 or keepfremontbeautiful@gmail.com.