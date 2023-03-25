Pinnacle Bank will be hosting a community paper shred on Saturday, May 6, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at their 1520 E. 23rd Ave. branch. There will be a limit of 50 pounds or two boxes per person. This is a great opportunity to protect your identity and the environment by safely disposing of your information-sensitive documents. Paper Tiger Shredding will be on-site to securely shred collected documents. Following the event, 100% of the shredded paper is recycled!

By recycling your unwanted paper, you are not just saving trees. The nearly 10,000 pounds of paper typically collected at this shredding event saves approximately 3,500 gallons of water, 20,500 kilowatts of electricity, 300 pounds of air pollutants, 15 cubic yards of landfill space, 10 gallons of oil, and 85 trees.

Don’t stop at recycling; be sure to buy recycled too! Choosing products made with recycled content as opposed to those made from virgin materials, saves natural resources and energy, while increasing the demand for these products, which will in turn encourage companies to use more recycled content and contribute to creating more jobs in the recycling sector.

If you take one thing away from this column, please let it be the following. Reduce, reuse, recycle appears in this order for a reason. One of the most impactful things you can do as an environmental steward is reduce your waste output. According to World Bank Report, global waste will grow by 70 percent by 2050 unless urgent action is taken.

The best way to reduce waste is not to create it in the first place. If everyone in the world consumed as much as the average U.S. citizen, it would take four Earths to sustain us! Avoid adding to our waste crisis by only buying what you need, choosing reusable over disposable when possible, and recycling what you can. However, it is important to remember that after reducing, reusing, and recycling, there is no market for recycled products unless we are buying them.

When reaching for items created with recycled content, you may notice that there are variations in how this messaging is labeled. For instance, when shopping for clothing, you may notice that a coat is labeled “made with pre-consumer recycled content.” Pre-consumer recycled content or post-industrial recycled content comes from manufacturer waste, such as trimmings, byproducts, or defective items, that never reach consumers before being recycled. Whereas “post-consumer recycled content” comes from the items we recycle after using, such as plastic bottles and aluminum cans. When a label simply reads “made with recycled content,” it could be made with pre-consumer recycled content, post-consumer recycled content, or a combination of the two.

At this point you may be asking yourself which would be the most environmentally friendly option if given the choice between pre- or post-consumer recycled content. While both are great alternatives to buying a product made with virgin materials, choosing post-consumer recycled content is considered to be more beneficial to the environment. Another factor to consider is the amount of recycled content used when creating the product. A good rule of thumb is to always go with the product containing the highest percentage of recycled content.