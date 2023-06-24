As Independence Day nears and firework stands prepare to open next week, it is the perfect time to plan for holiday celebrations, along with the cleanup that follows. Patriotic festivities often generate a large amount of waste, from single-use items such as plates, utensils, and beverage containers to spent fireworks.

If you are hosting a gathering, be sure to have several trash and recycling receptacles available for guests. Research has shown that the farther away someone is from a trash can, the more likely they are to litter.

Placing receptacles nearby is a great way to remind guests to dispose of their trash and help decrease the chances of that trash becoming litter. Also, have the following supplies on hand to assist with proper firework disposal: a flashlight if cleaning up at night, bucket of water, gloves, plastic bags, broom, and dustpan.

Leaving spent fireworks on the ground is littering. Littering is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine in any amount not to exceed $1,000 and/or imprisonment for any length of time not to exceed three months. Firework litter is not only an eye sore, but also an environmental hazard.

When firework debris is not cleaned up properly, toxic chemicals are left to enter storm drains and travel directly to local rivers and streams. Please do your part to keep our streets and waterways clean and free of firework debris by working through the following steps.

First and most importantly, after lighting off fireworks, allow them to cool for 20 minutes. Once they have cooled, submerge all spent, misfired, damaged, and unused fireworks in a bucket of water for 15 minutes or until they are completely saturated.

Sweep up all small debris and dust to place in a plastic bag along with the soaked fireworks. Tie the bag tightly and leave it in a safe place overnight. The following day it may be placed in your curbside trash.

Never dump the water used to soak fireworks into the street or grass. Instead, dispose of it indoors, down the toilet. Flushing the water allows it to be filtered and treated.

City code violations should be reported to the Fremont Police Department non-emergency line at (402) 727-2677.

Now, on to recycling information! The City Recycling Center will be closed on July 1 and resume regular hours of operation on July 15. If you are not familiar with this recycling center, it is located on South Broad Street/U.S. Highway 77, just north of the Platte River Bridge and open the first and third Saturdays of each month from 8 a.m. to noon.

Residential tree debris, glass, and cardboard may be recycled at this site free of charge. All colors of glass are accepted. Labels and caps do not need to be removed. Glass not accepted includes windshields, mirrors, laminated, ceramic, porcelain, and milk glass. Cardboard must be clean, dry, and flattened.

For additional information regarding the Recycling Center, visit fremontne.gov/820/Recycling-Opportunities or call (402) 727-2630.