This month I would like to dive deeper into local household hazardous waste disposal options.

As mentioned in our July column, we will be hosting our annual household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at Christensen Field. This free disposal opportunity is for Dodge County residents only. We will accept oil-based paints, paint-related products such as stains and varnishes, poisons, fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, fluorescent light bulbs including standard tubes and compact fluorescent light bulbs, and mercury containing items.

We will not accept business hazardous waste at this event. To learn more about business hazardous waste disposal options in our area, please contact the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Hazardous Waste Compliance Assistance line at (402) 471-8308.

It is important that we fully utilize this grant funding to remove ignitable, corrosive, reactive, and toxic substances and materials from households within Dodge County. To make the biggest impact, we must only accept waste that is deemed hazardous and in reasonable quantities of 5 gallons or less.

For instance, we frequently receive calls at the office regarding latex paint disposal. We do not accept latex paint at this collection event as it is water-based and not considered hazardous. Latex paint can be safely disposed of in your curbside trash once it has been dried out or hardened. Simply mix in commercial paint hardener, kitty litter, or vermiculite and when the paint has solidified, you may place it in the trash with the lid off. We will have a limited supply of commercial paint hardener available at this event to assist with proper disposal preparation.

We also give priority to waste items that cannot be disposed of elsewhere locally. For example, we do not accept motor oil or batteries as they can be recycled in Fremont on an ongoing basis. Used motor oil can be taken to the Waste Transfer Station and recycled through the Nebraska Used Oil Collection Program. Staples accepts rechargeable batteries and O’Reilly Auto Parts accepts rechargeable and single-use batteries such as alkaline, lithium, and button cell. Lead acid batteries can be recycled at most automotive stores, and some even offer a rebate.

Pharmaceuticals are another great example of potentially hazardous waste that can be properly disposed of locally. The Fremont Police Department, Methodist Fremont Health Pharmacy, Hy-Vee Pharmacy, Walmart Pharmacy, and Walgreens Pharmacy all have medication disposal programs. The type, form, and quantity of medication accepted through each program varies. To view these guidelines, visit our website at www.keepfremontbeautiful.org. This information can be found in our Local Recycling and Disposal Guide.

There are several upcoming recycling opportunities including the Metal and Electronics Recycling Event on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. in the Ilgenfritz Parking Lot located at Fourth Street and Park Avenue and the Community Shred Day sponsored by Nye Health Services on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Nye Pointe. Visit the events page on our website or call the KFB office at (402) 941-6122 for additional information.