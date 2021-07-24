Cat rescued from car engine after discovery near Fremont Walmart

Fremont Police Department’s community service officers received a surprising phone call from a Fremont resident earlier this week, Supervisor Kelli Brown said.

“They were actually out driving, and they had pulled into the gas station and heard what sounded like meowing coming from their car engine,” she said. “So they looked, and lo and behold, there was a kitten stuck in their engine.”

The department’s CSOs had to make a rescue for a small cat that got taken along for an accidental trip Wednesday morning.

While FPD occasionally receives reports of cats climbing into car engines, Brown said they’re not typical this time of year.

“Usually they go into engines when it’s super cold out because engines are nice and warm,” she said. “But in the summer, we don’t see that a lot, and I have a feeling something spooked him and he ran up in there to hide.”

Prior to finding the cat, the resident had driven around three miles from Washington Heights to Walmart, Brown said.

“And they weren’t sure where it came from or how it got in there, so they called us,” she said. “We went out there and tried and tried to get it, but it was really hard to maneuver around in there.”

