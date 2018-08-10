Kids going to “Back to School Night” at Trinity will see something new this year.
Catfish races.
Yes, you read that correctly.
The annual event, which launches the year at Trinity Lutheran School in Fremont, is set from 6-8 tonight at 1546 N. Luther Road.
And youngsters who attend can hang out with a different school of fish — when they participate in the catfish races.
Approximately 135 students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade will begin classes on Wednesday, said Trinity Principal Greg Rathke. School starts at 8:10 a.m. and open chapel is at 10:30 a.m.
Activities tonight are designed to help students get in the frame of mind that school is around the corner.
“It’s a good way to get the school year started off on a positive note,” Rathke said.
When students arrive at 6 p.m., they’ll meet their classroom teachers. Students can find their desks and unload their school supplies.
After that, children and their families can go outside. Hot dogs, hamburgers and snow cones will be served free.
There will be bounce houses.
“Then we’re going to do something different this year,” Rathke said.
In past years, the event featured a dunk tank.
“That wasn’t available this year so we just thought we needed to get creative,” Rathke said.
That’s where the catfish races come in.
The races feature three rain gutters. A fish will be placed in each one of the gutters.
Children pick which fish they think will win the race.
The fish are released to swim to the other end of the rain gutter. The first fish to reach the end wins.
And so does the child who picked it. That child wins a little prize.
Rathke plans to have nine fish — rotated three at a time — so the busy swimmers can get a breather in between races.
“I still have to go catch a few more catfish again tonight,” Rathke said Thursday.
This is the first time for catfish races.
“We needed another activity and it’s going to be hot and we think it’s going to be fun,” Rathke said.
Rathke believes “Back to School Night” is a good event.
“It sets the table for them to get excited about coming back next week,” he said.
The food-and-fellowship event also provides a good way for parents, teachers and pastors to meet one another.
Trinity Lutheran School began in 1884.
Next year will mark the school’s 135th anniversary.
In the meantime, parents, students and teachers are gearing up for tonight.
“It will be interesting,” Rathke said.