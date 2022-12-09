Catholic Daughters Cookie Walk is planned for Dec. 10

Maxine Turner has some advice for those patronizing the Catholic Daughters Annual Cookie Walk.

Come early.

Each year, the group hosts an event during which its members sell an assortment of homemade cookies and candies. Event proceeds benefit not only Catholic causes, but those in the community and beyond.

The public is invited to the event planned from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10 in Delaney Hall in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont.

Admission is free to the 19th annual event.

As in past years, cookies and candies will be sold by the pound.

Those who come to the event pick up a box and walk around tables selecting the cookies and candies they want. After they’ve made their selections, they go to the weigh station. The treats are weighed and buyers pay the cashier.

This year, the group is accepting cash, checks and credit cards.

Cookies sell for $8 a pound and candy for $10 a pound. Shoppers need not buy a whole pound. Gift plates and tins of treats can be purchased.

A variety of cookies and candies will be sold.

Cookies include: sugar cookies, date pinwheels, gingerbread and peanut blossoms (peanut butter cookie with Hershey’s Kiss). New this year will be Italian butter cookies, peppermint cookies, holiday fruit cookies and eggnog bread.

Types of candy include: peanut brittle, fudge, Cherry Mash-type candy, Buckeye and peanut butter fudge, truffles and almond melt-aways. Almond bark and anise candies will be available.

Again this year, the group will have undecorated sugar cookies, which buyers can take home and decorate with family or friends.

After buyers have made their purchases, they’re invited to sit and have a cup of coffee and apple cider and a free cookie.

Many times, customers will go back and find and buy other cookies and candies they may have missed the first time.

Turner encourages customers to come as early as possible as favorite types of candies and cookies sell quickly, probably by 9:30 or 10 a.m.

Last year, more than 80 customers went to the event, which raises funds for a variety of causes.

“People from across the spectrum benefit from the group’s charitable donations,” said Turner, cookie chairman. “We donate to our Catholic causes, our local community, state and national causes.”

The group donates to: Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity; Kairos prison ministry; Camp Quality, which serves children with cancer and their families; The Bridge, which serves people affected by domestic abuse and sexual assault; St. Vincent DePaul food pantry at St. Patrick’s; FOCUS, a group for Catholic college students; the Knight Event, a fundraiser for the church and school; and Prolife Walk in Washington, D.C.

Catholic Daughters was involved in the diaper drive for Lutheran Family Services. The group makes prayer shawls, quilts and lap ropes.

She encourages the public to attend the cookie walk.

“I hope they come to help us provide the services for the needy and activities in our community,” Turner said.

In the past, members like Cathy Chapman have talked about the benefit for busy people of letting the Catholic Daughters do their holiday baking for them.

“This is one less job for them,” she said.