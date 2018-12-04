Maxine Turner knows people get busy during the holidays.
So for the last several years, a local women’s group has been baking up a storm to help active families trying to navigate a whirlwind of events.
And even for those who aren’t so busy — the homemade treats can make the holidays a little sweeter.
The public is invited to the 16th Annual Catholic Daughters Cookie Walk. The event is set from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in Delaney Hall in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont.
Admission is free to a fundraising event that benefits a variety of charitable causes.
Those who attend will be treated to a complimentary cup of coffee or apple cider and a sample of cookies.
Treat-buyers seem to enjoy sampling some of the goodies.
“People have always gone through the lines and bought their candy or cookies and sat and sampled something new — and have gone back to buy whatever they’ve sampled,” Turner said, adding, “It pays to sample.”
Again this year, the cookies sell for $6 a pound and the candy for $8 a pound. Shoppers also may purchase smaller plates with three or four cookies and also plates and tins of cookies that can be given as gifts.
Event greeters meet customers and explain how the process works. Shoppers get a decorated box and visit treat-filled tables.
Customers can mix and match choices of goodies to suit their own tastes.
When they get the treats they want to buy, they take their box to a “weight station.” The treats are taken out of the box and weighed and buyers pay the cashier.
A variety of cookies will be available including: cut out, frosted sugar cookies, snickerdoodles, peanut blossoms, Russian tea cakes and date pinwheels.
Something that was new in 2017 — and will be offered again this year — are the undecorated sugar cookies which people can buy and take home to decorate with children, grandchildren and friends.
Candies include peanut brittle, chocolate nut fudge, peanut butter fudge, cherry mash and peanut clusters.
As in past years, the cookie baking- and candy-making Catholic women hope to help decrease the stress for folks caught in the holiday time-crunch.
“People are busy with their own Christmas events and this is one less job for them,” Turner said.
Proceeds from the treat sales also help a variety of causes.
In the past, the local group has donated funds to various places including: Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity; Lutheran Family Services Jefferson House (a local emergency placement shelter for children); The Bridge (which assists victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault); Life Choices (a pregnancy resource center); LifeHouse (formerly Care Corps Family Services); Masonic Eastern Star Home for Children; and Camp Quality for children with cancer and their siblings.
The local Catholic Daughters group has 86 members and 50 are active in the cookie walk, Turner said.
In addition, Mrs. Santa Claus will be on hand to greet children and pass out candy canes.
And if any treats are leftover, extra cookies and candy will be taken to the LFS Jefferson House, Masonic Home, Fremont Police Department, Fremont Fire Department and Hope Center for Kids-Fremont.
“We hope we don’t have any left,” Turner said.
If they do, group members won’t let them go to waste, but will try and bless others with their baking.