‘Tis the season for sweets.
And the Catholic Daughters plan to provide plenty of them when the group has its 17th Annual Cookie Walk on Saturday.
The public is invited to the holiday fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon in Delaney Hall in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont.
Admission is free to the event from which proceeds are used to help a variety of charitable causes.
As in the past, cookies sell for $6 a pound and the candy for $8 a pound.
Shoppers also may purchase smaller plates with three or four cookies and plates and tins of treats that can be given as gifts.
During the event, hostesses Jan E. Ortmeier and Helene Cartwright meet customers and explain how the process works.
Shoppers get a decorated box and visit treat-filled tables.
Customers can mix and match choices of goodies to suit their own tastes.
When they get the treats they want to buy, they take their box to a “weight station.” The treats are taken out of the box and weighed and buyers pay the cashier.
After purchasing their choices, shoppers are treated to a complimentary cup of coffee or apple cider and a sample of cookies. It’s not uncommon for shoppers to make another purchase after they’ve sampled something new.
Various types of Christmas cookies will be available, including: decorated sugar cookies, peanut blossoms (peanut butter cookies with a Hersey’s chocolate kiss candy in the middle), date nut wheels, Russian tea cakes and snickerdoodles.
Again this year, shoppers can buy un-decorated sugar cookies to take home and decorate.
Candies include the ever-popular peanut brittle, anise candy (which tastes like licorice) and fudge — with or without nuts. This year, the women will offer peppermint-flavored fudge and, most likely, cranberry fudge.
The event will feature something else new this year. If customers want cookies or candy to be specially wrapped, they can go to a table where the Catholic Daughters will do that for them. The shoppers can purchase a tin or plate at a minimal cost.
“They can walk away with a gift to go to someone’s house,” said Colette Kroeten of Fremont, regent for the Catholic Daughters Court Queen of Angels 2253.
Once again this year, Catholic Daughters member Karen Baker has created unique table decorations from recycled materials. The centerpieces, which are different every year, adorn tables at the cookie walk for four hours. After that, the table decorations go to the Knights of Columbus for the group’s Christmas banquet on Saturday night. The centerpieces are given as door prizes.
Those who attend the cookie walk can benefit.
“They don’t have to do the baking or the candy making,” said Catholic Daughters member Shirley Brester.
And that can be a blessing for people already so busy with other Christmas events.
What’s more, Kroeten said, the cookie walk is a hospitable event.
“Our funds stay in the community,” she added.
Treat sale proceeds benefit a variety of causes, which include Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity; LifeHouse; Life Choices (which provides free pregnancy testing and parenting classes); The Bridge (which provides services for those who’ve experienced domestic violence); The Jefferson House (an emergency placement shelter for youth); and The Hope Center for Kids-Fremont.
“That’s why we have the event,” Kroeten said, “so we can replenish our budget to donate to these charities.”
The group also helps Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont.
“We go beyond that, too,” said Catholic Daughters member Cathy Chapman.
The group donates to national charities of the Catholic Daughters.
“The mission of Catholic Daughters is charity and unity so we work together to gather the funds so we can help others,” Catholic Daughters member Helen Mann said.
Locally, the Catholic Daughters group has more than 80 members and about 50 volunteers for this endeavor. Approximately 25 are homebound or are in skilled care facilities. Women, who are physically unable to participate, pray for the group or provide a monetary donation, Mann said.
Mann and other Catholic Daughters will miss something this year — the melted snowman cookies.
For years, a member of the Catholic Daughters baked and decorated this type of cookie.
“It’s a round sugar cookie with a marshmallow on top and she baked it until it began to make and then she would decorate the cookie to look like a snowman. She would put a face and a little black hat on it. They were the cutest things you’d ever seen,” Mann said.
That member went to be with the Lord last summer, she added. So members hope someone will pick up the tradition of making the special cookies.
But even if no one does, group members believe shoppers will find many other treats to buy for this very sweet time of the year.