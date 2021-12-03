Catholic Daughters plan 18th Annual Cookie Walk

It was the case of the missing mugs.

Years ago, the Catholic Daughters were getting ready for their annual Christmas cookie walk.

The group annually used about 50 Christmas mugs donated to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. They’d fill the mugs with hot coffee or hot apple cider for shoppers and volunteers.

But one year, they couldn’t find the mugs.

“We hunted all over,” Cathy Chapman remembered. “We knew we had them. We just didn’t know where.”

The women were thinking they’d need to buy disposable cups from the store, when what might have been a little Christmas miracle occurred.

They found the mugs in a large plastic container.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they won’t use the mugs this year. But the women are preparing to sell an array of cookies and candies with proceeds going to charities.

The public is invited to the 18th annual event set from 8 a.m. to noon — or until all the treats are gone — on Dec. 11 in Delaney Hall of the church at 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont.

Cookies and candies in packages of three to four each will be sold by the pound. Some will be on special plates, packaged as gifts.

Cookie choices will include: date nut pinwheels, snickerdoodles, iced Christmas cookies, Russian tea cakes and Swedish almond lace cookies.

Sue Van Meeteren, cookie walk chairman, said some unfrosted cookies, which buyers can take home and decorate themselves, will be available for sale.

Candy will include: chocolate peanut clusters, chocolate fudge, with and without nuts, peanut brittle, anise candy (which tastes like licorice), pecan balls, peanut butter fudge, cherry mash candy, cranberry fudge, English toffee, almond bark pretzels, pretzel wreaths and Christmas pretzel sticks.

During the event, shoppers are handed a decorated box that’s used like a tray. They visit treat-filled tables putting selections in their box.

When they get the treats they want to buy, they take their box to a “weight station.” The treats are taken out of the box and weighed and buyers pay the cashier.

After purchasing their choices, shoppers are treated to a complimentary cup of coffee or apple cider and a sample of cookies. It’s not uncommon for shoppers to make another purchase after they’ve sampled something new.

Funds raised via the cookie walk help various causes.

In the past, the Catholic Daughters group has made donations to: Camp Quality Heartland, which serves children with cancer; Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity; Summer Lunch Program; Life Choices, a pro-life organization which helps people experiencing unplanned pregnancies; Care Corps’ LifeHouse and St. Patrick’s food pantries; Focus, a group for college students: Kairos prison ministry; St. Patrick’s Church; Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools; and other programs. It’s also provided funds for quilts given to kids at the Masonic Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont and also for prayer shawls given to anyone who’s ill and in need of prayer.

Catholic Daughters has 84 members. Some bake the cookies and candy and others make monetary donations.

Chapman and Van Meeteren encourage the public to come to the cookie walk early for the best selection. They noted that people from area towns attend the event as well.

Organizers are looking forward to the event, canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

One recent afternoon, Van Meeteren, Chapman and Eileen Holzerland enjoyed light-hearted conversation about the cookie walk. They recalled past members and talked about types of cookies and candies they planned to make.

Then came the missing mug story. Chapman estimates the women searched an hour for the mugs.

But like all good Christmas stories, even that experience had a sweet ending.

