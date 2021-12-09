Catholic Daughters plan annual cookie walk

The 18th Annual Catholic Daughters’ Cookie Walk will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11, at Delaney Hall in St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.
Homemade cookies will be packaged in wrapped plates of 4-6 each. Mix and match and pay by weight. There also will be complimentary coffee as well as cider and homemade cookie samples.
You also can bring kids to see Santa and his elf.
