 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Catholic Daughters plan annual cookie walk

  • Updated
  • 0
Local News

The 18th Annual Catholic Daughters’ Cookie Walk will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11, at Delaney Hall in St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Homemade cookies will be packaged in wrapped plates of 4-6 each. Mix and match and pay by weight. There also will be complimentary coffee as well as cider and homemade cookie samples.

You also can bring kids to see Santa and his elf.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Life Choices Jump Start

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News