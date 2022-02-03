Catholic women invited to meeting in Elgin

The Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women will hold its next meeting for all Catholic women on Feb. 8 in Elgin with the Rural Central Deanery hosting. The location of the meeting is at the KC Hall, 117 S. Second St., in Elgin.

There will be no executive meeting from 9-10 a.m. as usual. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with the OACCW meeting to follow at 10:30 a.m. Mass will take place at 11:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Church, 301 S. Second St., followed by lunch. The afternoon will include with a meeting from 1-3 p.m.

Presentations will be given by Leadership, Service and Spirituality Commissions. All ladies of the archdiocese are invited to the day of fellowship, spiritual nourishment and blessings. For more information, contact Mary Lux at 402-841-4016.

