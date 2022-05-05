Catholic women plan May 10 meeting

The Omaha Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women will hold its next meeting for all Catholic women on May 10. Rural North Central Deanery (RNC) will be hosting.

The location of meeting is in St. Boniface Parish Hall, 55770 894 Rd., Fordyce. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the spring executive board meeting will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. All ladies are welcome for the whole day.

During the executive meeting hour, the other ladies will have time to pray the Rosary and have some visiting time. Mass will be across the street at St. Boniface Church at 11:30. Lunch will be served after Mass.

The OACCW spring meeting will be from 1-3:30 pm. Presentations will be given by Leadership, Service and Spirituality Commissions. All ladies of the Archdiocese are invited to attend the day of fellowship, spiritual nourishment and blessings.

Contact Leonarda Arens (RNC) at 402-253-5120 if you have any questions.

