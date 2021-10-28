Catholic women plan Nov. 9 meeting

The Omaha Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women will hold its next meeting for all Catholic women on Nov. 9 at St. Patrick’s Church, 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont. The Omaha Urban (OU) deanery will be hosting.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and the fall executive board meeting will be from 10-11 a.m. Mass will be at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch and the OACCW meeting from 1-3 p.m.

A presentation will be given by Leadership, Service and Spirituality. All ladies of the Archdiocese are invited to attend the newly formatted day of fellowship, spiritual nourishment and blessings.

Contact OU President, Lauren Bopp, at 402-553-7163, if you have any questions.

