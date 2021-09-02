 Skip to main content
Catholic women's convention planned for Sept. 27
Catholic women's convention planned for Sept. 27

The 97th Omaha Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women’s Convention is planned for Monday, Sept. 27, at Divot’s Conference Center, 4200 W. Norfolk Ave., in Norfolk.

The RNW Deanery will be hosting. For more information, call Karen Funk at 402-626-7611 or visit the website at www.OACCW.org.

The day includes an 8 a.m. Rosary, Mass, lunch and speakers.

The theme: “St. Joseph, Teach Us to Trust” with guest speaker Sharon Doran, Seeking Truth Catholic Bible Study Ministries. All ladies of the Archdiocese are invited to attend.

