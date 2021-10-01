Catholics plan women's event

Kate Casale knows families can face some tough stuff.
That’s why she’s excited about the “Spiritual Protection and Your Family” Women’s Conference.
The public is invited to the event set from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont.
Attendees must register for the free lunch and child care online at https://stpatsfremont.weshareonline.org or by calling 402-721-6611. Whisper sets will be available for those who need translation from English to Spanish.
“Everyone should be able to agree that there is not one family who has been spared suffering in some form,” said Casale, director of adult formation at St. Patrick’s. “However, these family divisions, loss of faith and broken relationships are not often seen through the spiritual lens.”
That’s where the women’s event can help.
“This conference will help women to recognize the enemy at work and how to respond to defend our family and loved ones,” Casale said.
Catholic evangelist, speaker and writer Kathleen Beckman will speak at the conference.
Beckman is author of “A Family Guide to Spiritual Warfare.” She shares from her training and service at Pope Leo XIII Institute and in the Orange Diocese as administrator of exorcism and deliverance ministry.
Casale said the enemy’s attacks to destroy harmonious family life is all too familiar and is proof of how vital families are in God’s plan of salvation.
Many women are tired of the divisions in families and worry about their loved ones, Casale said.
Beckman provides potent advice on how women can clean their household by cultivating a civilization of love, recognize the enemy’s disguises and become well-trained spiritual warriors to secure their homes from spiritual assaults.
The conference is an opportunity to be renewed and equipped to counter spiritual attacks on families.
Casale encourages the public to attend.
“Kathleen Beckman brings a wealth of experience assisting each woman to be empowered in these difficult times,” Casale said.
Beckman’s website also states that she is the co-founder and president of Foundation of Prayer for Priests (www.foundationforpriests.org), an international apostolate of prayer for the sanctity of priests.
She has been featured on Catholic media including: EWTN Radio and TV, Catholic Channel and Focus TV.
Since 1992, she has served in all levels of leadership in Magnificat, a ministry to Catholic Women.
Having endured the tragic murder of a family member, Beckman speaks of the healing power of forgiveness.
Beckman is a wife, mother and grandmother.
Her other books include: “Praying for Priests: An Urgent Call for the Salvation of Souls” (2018); “God’s Healing Mercy: Finding Your Path to Forgiveness, Peace and Joy” (2015); “When Women Pray: Eleven Catholic Women on the Power of Prayer.” (2017)
A freewill offering will be accepted at the event.