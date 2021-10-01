Catholics plan women's event

Kate Casale knows families can face some tough stuff.

That’s why she’s excited about the “Spiritual Protection and Your Family” Women’s Conference.

The public is invited to the event set from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont.

Attendees must register for the free lunch and child care online at https://stpatsfremont.weshareonline.org or by calling 402-721-6611. Whisper sets will be available for those who need translation from English to Spanish.

“Everyone should be able to agree that there is not one family who has been spared suffering in some form,” said Casale, director of adult formation at St. Patrick’s. “However, these family divisions, loss of faith and broken relationships are not often seen through the spiritual lens.”

That’s where the women’s event can help.

“This conference will help women to recognize the enemy at work and how to respond to defend our family and loved ones,” Casale said.

Catholic evangelist, speaker and writer Kathleen Beckman will speak at the conference.