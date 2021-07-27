Caution urged amid high heat index

With a high heat index forecast for Wednesday, a weather expert is urging area residents to be cautious.
“We’re going to reach a heat index of maybe 110 Wednesday,” said Van DeWald, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Valley. “That’s nothing to fool around with. Heat-related illnesses can catch up to you very quickly. It can overwhelm you.”
Information on the weather service website provides these directives:
- Stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun.
- Check up on relatives and neighbors.
- Never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
- Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outdoors.
- When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.
DeWald offers other advice.
“Sometimes people have to work outside,” he said. “They don’t have a choice. For those people, they’re going to need more frequent breaks in the shade.”
DeWald urges people to drink water.
“If you drink pop that has caffeine and that can actually dehydrate you,” DeWald said. “Water is probably the best source to stay hydrated.”
Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States and results in hundreds of fatalities each year. Heat-related illnesses can occur in a short period of time, the NWS website states.
The NWS urges people to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides a list of warning signs and symptoms and recommended first aid steps.
Some include:
Heat Exhaustion
Symptoms:
- Heavy sweating, weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin, fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, fainting.
First Aid:
- Move the person to a cooler environment, preferably a well air-conditioned room. Loosen clothing. Apply cool, wet cloths or have the person sit in a cool bath. Offer sips of water. Seek medical attention if the person vomits, symptoms worsen or last longer than an hour.
Heat Stroke
Symptoms:
- Throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103 degrees Fahrenheit, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, loss of consciousness.
First Aid:
- Call 911 or get the victim to a hospital immediately. Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency. Delay can be fatal. Move the victim to a cooler, preferably air-conditioned environment. Reduce body temperatures with cool cloths or bath. Do not give fluids.
Note: Use a fan if the heat index temperatures are below the high 90s. A fan can make you hotter at higher temperatures.
The NWS website also states that the following groups are particularly vulnerable to heat:
- Young children and infants.
- Older adults.
- People with chronic medical conditions.
- Pregnant women.
A NWS heat advisory is in effect for Wednesday and temperatures will be the hottest between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.
DeWald said the heat could extend into Thursday.
“We do have a front coming in, but the front may not get here until later in the day,” he said. “So still on Thursday, the heat index could be near 105. If that front comes in just a little bit faster, then it could cool us off a little bit, but the heat could linger into Thursday.”