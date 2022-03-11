Cedar Bluffs addresses staffing shortages, announces “Create Your Future Day”

As Cedar Bluffs Public Schools prepares for a Career Day to attract students into teaching careers, educational leaders here are calling for help from lawmakers to address the teacher shortage.

Cedar Bluffs will host “Create Your Future Day” on March 24 at the school.

“This is the first time we have made it a schoolwide initiative. We had done things in the past like with juniors and seniors, but we never did this from middle school through high school,” said Kate Chrisman, curricular and instructional assessment supervisor.

The event will encourage students from fifth grade and up to focus on future careers, taking practice or placement exams and presenting Cedar Bluffs alumni to tell students about life during and after high school.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools Harlan Ptomey talked about the school’s – and the nation’s – current problem with teacher staffing.

“We generally have a few positions to add each year, but this year we have seen hard-to-fill positions leave for a variety of reasons,” Ptomey said in a news release.

Unlike other years when the district receives numerous applications, Ptomey said he can see the effects the pandemic and politics have had on educators.

Chrisman expressed similar thoughts about the problems the district is facing.

“Everyone talks about teacher shortages, but you don’t really see how it impacts your students locally,” Chrisman said.

Five teachers leaving are Cedar Bluffs, all with different reasons for leaving the job.

Chrisman pointed out the demand for teachers.

“One thing we are noticing, that we didn’t see in the past, is that because of the teacher shortages, teachers can kind of go anywhere. Every place has openings for teachers,” Chrisman said.

Additional openings are available not only because of the shortages, but changing accommodations as well.

At Cedar Bluffs, some teachers don’t leave their school, but left their original classroom.

“We have moved some of our personnel around,” Chrisman said. “When some teachers are certified in different areas that are needing more staff, we have moved them to fit those needs. Recently, we had a fourth grade teacher move to seventh/eight grade. In those instances we didn’t ‘lose’ a teacher, but we did move them around.”

Chrisman also said that besides being able to move with ease, teachers also can opt to find jobs other than teaching.

“It’s not just education with a lack of workers, but almost every field. On top of all of that, just the number of applications we are seeing is much lower than usual,” Chrisman said.

Chrisman cites another factor in teacher shortages

“Kids are not going through the certification programs,” Chrisman said. “The college teaching programs are not filled. The number of open teaching positions compared to the number of college certified graduates don’t match up.”

Ptomey also mentioned in his release that the burden does not fall directly on districts for these issues, but one the governing bodies have the ability to help or hinder school districts.

He said it’s not just Nebraska facing this shortage, it’s a national crisis as teachers are underpaid and asked to do more than teach every day.

“The Nebraska Legislature has brought bills forward to the floor this year that would reward teachers, incentivize teachers and/or help teachers pay off student loans because they too see this data,” Ptomey said. “However, there are also just as many legislative bills to reduce school funding, cap school spending or require new curriculum, new rules or additional requirements in the classroom.”

Chrisman echoed the points made by the superintendent.

“I would venture to say that every person in education would say that we need the support of the Legislature,” Chrisman said. “The requirements as a teacher, the requirements to become a teacher, the cost to become a teacher, it’s all on the legislature. The amount of money required in all of that is not equal to the wages that we can pay in the public school system.”

In recent years, Cedar Bluffs also has been pushing access and instructional help for technical schools or trades much further.

This recent initiative, according to Chrisman, maintains that thought by mentioning the ACT isn’t just for access to universities.

“The ACT is not just to get into a four-year college,” Chrisman said. “Even two-year or technical schools look at those tests and determine if you need to take, for example, another math class. So we help kids understand that it isn’t just about a four-year college, but it helps create your future in any track that a student might be taking.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0