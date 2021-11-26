 Skip to main content
Cedar Bluffs church plans annual cookie and candy boutique

St. Matthew Lutheran Church

St. Matthew Lutheran Church at 300 S. Second St. in Cedar Bluffs

St. Matthew Lutheran Church will be hosting its 29th Annual Cookie & Candy Boutique from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the church, located at 300 S. Second St., in Cedar Bluffs.

A wide variety of cookies and candy will be sold for $7 per pound.

Free coffee and cookies will be served compliments of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

— Tribune staff

