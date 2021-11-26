Cedar Bluffs church plans annual cookie and candy boutique

Cedar Bluffs church plans cookie boutique
St. Matthew Lutheran Church will be hosting its 29th Annual Cookie & Candy Boutique from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the church, located at 300 S. Second St., in Cedar Bluffs.
A wide variety of cookies and candy will be sold for $7 per pound.
Free coffee and cookies will be served compliments of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.
— Tribune staff
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today