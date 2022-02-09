Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation to host poker tournament for donations.

The Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation is hosting a Texas Hold ’em Poker Tournament Saturday night.

The tournament will take place at Todd’s Tavern at 102 W. Main St., and will include a sloppy joe meal with the purchase of a buy-in. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Registration is from 6-6:45 p.m. The first cards will be dealt at 7 p.m. There is a buy-in to play. It’s a $35 donation which will go toward the Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation.

The foundation is an organization that provides community betterment and related projects for Cedar Bluffs Public Schools.

Jeff Beckman, community director for the foundation, is also Cedar Bluff’s After-School program director.

“The foundation supports our Kids First after school program, our after-school sports and community engagement activities such as Cedar Days,” Beckman said. “The foundation also offers a scholarship of $1,000 to one boy and one girl that attend Cedar Bluffs Public Schools.”

Although the event benefits students, it’s not one intended for young people. Along with some good-faith gambling, Todd’s Tavern will sell alcoholic drinks during the event.

The projected table cash winnings for the event will be $300 for first place, $125 for second and $75 for third. Winnings will be increased as the number of players increase, with payouts going up if 40 or more players are in.

Seco Electric and Tim Shanahan Trucking, LLC, also are sponsoring the event and Beckman believes they’re a great addition.

“They are two community members, who are heavily involved in our area, and they just want to see things thrive within Cedar Bluffs with activities like this. Two great companies run by two great families,” Beckman said.

