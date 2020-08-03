Cedar Bluffs EMT earns national award

“He recovered and went on to play hockey that season,” she said.

A few years later, she was first on the scene a serious All-Terrain Vehicle crash.

It happened during the July Fourth fireworks at Woodcliff. A man in his early 20s was on the ATV when it left the roadway and struck a cedar tree. During the crash, he was ejected from the vehicle — head first — into another cedar tree and had massive facial injuries.

Wolsleben learned about the accident from a bystander and was just 50 yards from the scene.

She found the badly injured man face down. She instructed Woodcliff Security team members to help roll the man over. She opened his airway and used a bag valve mask, continuously squeezing the bag, to help him breathe.

He was moved to a backboard and taken to a helicopter which flew him to an Omaha hospital. He also survived.

On its Facebook page, the First Responders Foundation commends Wolsleben, stating: