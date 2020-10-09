Cedar Bluffs FBLA car show will raise funds for organization

“Everyone’s cars are a little bit different, and we want to see people’s individual twists on them,” Zink said. “So stuff like that, quality, things that make us turn our heads and look twice, really, is what we’re looking at.”

Along with many other programs, Chrisman said the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the FBLA chapter. While its fall leadership conference is typically held in person, this year’s event was virtual.

“So instead of putting on business attire, getting to socialize and meeting students from other schools, that kind of stuff, we sat in front of a screen and we got to see kids over camera,” Chrisman said. “And we still got to experience and brainstorm some things for our chapter for the year, but it was definitely a different experience.”

To comply with social distancing, the chapter also divided its nearly 50 students into two groups and is having two monthly meetings.

But with the upcoming car show, Chrisman said distancing will be easy in the large grassy area near the football field.

“And we are encouraging everyone to wear masks just as our members and myself will be doing,” she said. “So safety-wise, we feel pretty confident that this will go very well.”