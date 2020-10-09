Cedar Bluffs FBLA car show will raise funds for organization

Cars of all kinds are welcome to join the Cedar Bluffs Public Schools Future Business Leaders of America’s fall car show next week.
The event will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 16, east of the school’s football field. The school’s last home football game will be held shortly after at 7 p.m.
The fee is $5 for each vehicle, which will be judged by the Cedar Bluffs SkillsUSA chapter for first, second and third places.
To enter, participants can register online, by emailing brian.dunker@cbwildcats.org or by calling the school at 402-628-2080, ext. 1001.
Kate Chrisman, adviser for the Cedar Bluffs FBLA chapter, said the idea for the show came after its members wanted to try to bring community members to the school’s last home football game.
“Cedar Bluffs Fire Chief Rob Benke mentioned the fire department had some new vehicles they’d like to show off and what we could do to bring the school and the community together in order to kind of make that happen,” she said. “So our chapter of FBLA thought maybe we could invite community members and surrounding areas to bring cars, tractors, fire trucks, any kind of vehicle they’d like to show and have people look at.”
The show is also acting as a fundraiser for FBLA’s state leadership event in the spring.
“It can be kind of costly with hotel costs and entry fees and things like that,” Chrisman said. “So we wanted to keep the cost low, but just enough to kind of sponsor and help some kids make it to that state leadership conference.”
With the cars’ judging from SkillsUSA, Chrisman said the collaboration made sense for the event.
“While FBLA features our business sense, SkillsUSA had a little bit more sense in judging and understanding cars and their value and what makes them special and unique,” she said.
SkillsUSA leader Garrett Zink said as the chapter starts its second year, Chrisman has been a great help for the program.
“She is co-advising SkillsUSA as kind of a means to help us get established,” he said. “So when FBLA does a fundraiser, oftentimes they’ll try to get SkillsUSA involved somehow, just to help us get established.”
After talking with Chrisman about getting involved, Zink got the SkillsUSA chapter in on the show. Along with judging and voting, its members will also create the plaques for the top three winners.
Next week, Zink said SkillsUSA will discuss the judging process during its meeting. One of the top aspects he said the group will focus on is the quality of the vehicles, as well as what makes them unique.
“Everyone’s cars are a little bit different, and we want to see people’s individual twists on them,” Zink said. “So stuff like that, quality, things that make us turn our heads and look twice, really, is what we’re looking at.”
Along with many other programs, Chrisman said the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the FBLA chapter. While its fall leadership conference is typically held in person, this year’s event was virtual.
“So instead of putting on business attire, getting to socialize and meeting students from other schools, that kind of stuff, we sat in front of a screen and we got to see kids over camera,” Chrisman said. “And we still got to experience and brainstorm some things for our chapter for the year, but it was definitely a different experience.”
To comply with social distancing, the chapter also divided its nearly 50 students into two groups and is having two monthly meetings.
But with the upcoming car show, Chrisman said distancing will be easy in the large grassy area near the football field.
“And we are encouraging everyone to wear masks just as our members and myself will be doing,” she said. “So safety-wise, we feel pretty confident that this will go very well.”
Chrisman said she’s excited for the event, which she said will allow people to get out and have a good time together to look at some unique vehicles.
“We are hearing about different types of tractors and cars, and I think it’ll just be a really eclectic mix of vehicles, something for everybody,” she said. “So I think it’ll be kind of fun to be able to view all the different vintage-style to modern-style, I think we’ll see it all.”
