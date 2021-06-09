Cedar Bluffs festival to feature music, children's activities this weekend

The Cedar Bluffs community will see sports, dancing and family fun this weekend with Cedar Days.

The annual festival, which runs from this Friday to Sunday, will return after its cancelation last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jeff Beckman, director of the Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation Board.

“Last year in May, we decided not to go through with this just with everything going on,” he said. “You don’t want to start planning something with people counting on it and then have it canceled.”

But with the current trend of COVID-19 cases and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Three Rivers Public Health Department, Beckman said the festival is in a much better spot.

“A lot of our events, if not all of the events are all held outdoors, so we feel real comfortable this year with it,” he said. “There won’t be a mask mandate or anything like that, but people, if they feel more comfortable wearing a mask, they absolutely can do that.”

This year’s festivities will be begin on Friday with a 12U baseball game at Legion Field at 6 p.m., beer pong at the Cedar Bluffs Auditorium at 7 p.m. and a performance by The Radio Ecletric Band at Den Saloon at 8 p.m.