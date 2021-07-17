Cedar Bluffs Fire makes donation to Saunders County deputy with cancer

Cedar Bluffs Fire and Rescue donated $500 to a Saunders County Sheriff’s Office deputy with cancer Monday night.

“The sheriff’s office is extremely grateful not only to Cedar Bluffs, but all the local businesses and fire departments, other law enforcement that all contributed,” Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said. “We work real closely with a lot of those folks, and it was nice to see them come out and support a cause that’s that worthwhile.”

The donation went to the cancer fund for Deputy Jerry Carlson, who was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer last December.

“He wasn’t able to work his schedule, so other deputies then adjusted their schedules to pick in and brought in additional resources to help out there,” Stukenholtz said. “And then our deputies kind of took it upon themselves to say, ‘You know, I think we ought to have a fundraiser,’ reached out to some local fire departments and other law enforcement and other business and community leaders.”

In April, the Mead Fire Department donated a brand new lawnmower to Carlson. From there, Stukenholtz said the donations spread even outside of Saunders County.