Cedar Bluffs Fire makes donation to Saunders County deputy with cancer

Cedar Bluffs Fire and Rescue donated $500 to a Saunders County Sheriff’s Office deputy with cancer Monday night.
“The sheriff’s office is extremely grateful not only to Cedar Bluffs, but all the local businesses and fire departments, other law enforcement that all contributed,” Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said. “We work real closely with a lot of those folks, and it was nice to see them come out and support a cause that’s that worthwhile.”
The donation went to the cancer fund for Deputy Jerry Carlson, who was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer last December.
“He wasn’t able to work his schedule, so other deputies then adjusted their schedules to pick in and brought in additional resources to help out there,” Stukenholtz said. “And then our deputies kind of took it upon themselves to say, ‘You know, I think we ought to have a fundraiser,’ reached out to some local fire departments and other law enforcement and other business and community leaders.”
In April, the Mead Fire Department donated a brand new lawnmower to Carlson. From there, Stukenholtz said the donations spread even outside of Saunders County.
“I think it’s a real tribute to the community that we live in and that when people see a worthwhile cause, they’re willing to help out not just donating an item and writing a check, but there were hundreds of hours of time that was donated to get this set up and have it come off to be so successful,” he said.
Cedar Bluffs Fire Chief Rob Benke said the assistant chief first told him about the fund last week.
“This Monday night was our fireman’s meeting, and so it was brought up about the fire department making a donation to [Carlson],” he said. “And one of our members made the motion that we donate $500 to his benefit.”
Benke said the check was from the firefighter’s fund, which included their own donations.
“It wasn’t surprising, with the fact that we work so closely with our local fire departments, but it was greatly appreciated,” Stukenholtz said.
Because the fire department works with the sheriff’s office every day on a variety of situations, Benke said the donation was a show of support.
“We just hope that Jerry Carlson is able to win this battle with cancer,” he said. “We pray for him every day.”